SmartTrader Launches Beta Version 6.0

Isaac Martinez, founder of SmartTrader, says the product development team used feedback from traders to improve functionality and usability

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / SmartTrader is excited to release the beta of SmartTrader Version 6.0. The new beta version is now available for users of the SmartTrader software at no additional cost.

SmartTrader is a leading charting software which provides users with a one-stop source to analyze Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrency markets to maximize profits. The cloud-based platform allows users to analyze and forecast movements faster and more accurately.

“SmartTrader Version 6.0 was developed based on feedback from our circle of traders,” says Isaac Martinez, founder of SmartTrader.

“The latest version of SmartTrader sets the standard for great charting software. Our team has worked diligently to ensure each feature was designed with improved functionality for the end user in mind.”

Besides its improved, sleek user interface, the new capabilities of SmartTrader Version 6.0 include expanded one-click functionality with new menus, increased speed, integration of the most-used toolbars and menus, and increased commands for auto-scale and time frames.

Traders in both the new version and the current version also have upgrades including the ability to stop and edit SmartScript settings, additional color values, and more. Users of SmartTrader’s premium add-ons will enjoy improvements to Smart Wave, along with newly added tools for Basket Trader Pro and Equalizer.

SmartTrader plans for the full installment of SmartTrader Version 6.0 to be released at the end of January.

For more information and to download the beta version of SmartTrader 6.0, please visit https://blog.smarttrader.com/smarttrader-version-6-live-beta/

About SmartTrader

