Smith Micro to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference January 14 -15

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) today announced the company will participate at the Needham & Company 22nd Annual Growth Conference, which will be held on January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

William W. Smith Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro, will be presenting on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 4:10 pm Eastern Time. Smith Micro will offer a live audio webcast of its presentation at http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/smsi/, as well as an archived replay, which will be available on the Smith Micro website in the Investor Relations section.

Conference Details

Needham & Company 22 nd Annual Growth Conference

Annual Growth Conference January 14-15, 2020

The Lotte New York Palace Hotel

More information can be found at http://www.needhamco.com

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.:

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

