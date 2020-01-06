Solar Alliance Signs Agreement with America Green Solar for Residential Solar Expansion

VANCOUVER, CANADA and KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V:SOLR)(OTC:SAENF) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with America Green Solar to provide turnkey installation services for residential solar projects to the only national solar provider in all 50 states. The relationship with America Green Solar will allow Solar Alliance to expand its residential installation footprint into South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia and Mississippi. Under the agreement with America Green Solar, Solar Alliance will be to provide the entire “turn-key” approach for solar energy design, consultation with clients, installation, preparation of local utilities solar rebate applications, interconnection agreements and final commissioning and assistance with solar design.

“This relationship with America Green Solar allows us to expand our residential solar business without the associated marketing costs required to expand into new markets,” said CEO Myke Clark. “This is the second partner we are now working with that provides residential jobs that we install with our growing team of qualified installers. Reducing marketing costs and diversifying our pipeline of residential solar projects provides a stable platform for growth that is both sustainable and profitable.”

Solar Alliance residential installations in 2019 greatly exceeded projections and now form an important piece of our growing company. With the addition of America Green Solar as a partner and its trademark “Solar Triple-play”: MYcroGryd+™, the faster turnaround time for residential solar provides stable and predictable cash flow that supports the larger commercial solar projects we are pursuing. As the U.S. solar industry continues to experience incredible growth, Solar Alliance is committed to driving the transition to renewable energy and creating a nationally-recognized brand that delivers benefits to the environment, customers and shareholders.

Myke Clark, CEO

For more information:

Solar Alliance Sales

(865) 309-4674

Solar Alliance

Myke Clark, CEO

604-288-9051

mclark@solaralliance.com

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers’ vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company’s future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

