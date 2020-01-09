Space-Tech , AVP map adaptation only takes 2 hours

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 /The International Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES 2020) sponsored by the American Consumer Technology Association (CTA) will be held in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2020. As a worldwide influential science and technology event, CES is considered to be the vane for the trend of science and technology development. Sixty-one per cent of the global brands released by Fortune will participate in CES 2020 to display new technologies, new products and new ecology including artificial intelligence, 5G, and technologies in the realm of automobile, AR/VR and robotics. The exhibition will welcome more than 170,000 participants, 4,500 exhibitors and more than 1,100 industry thought leaders. In addition, an increasing number of Asian companies are joining the queue, including Huawei, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai Motor, BYTON, Horizon AI, SPACE TECH, etc.

Reporters learned at the site of CES that the exhibition area of products, technologies and services related to automobile manufacturing, automobile electronics, automobile auto-driving and automobile travel services has been expanded year by year. Following exhibitors in CES’s consumer electronics exhibition area, more and more original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and tech firms investing in autonomous vehicles from China are appearing at CES.

In 2019, Waymo’s valuation was lowered by 40%; drive.ai announced the closure of its office; lidar startup Oryx Vision announced the cessation of operations; and the capital market paid more attention to the mass production of auto-driving and the landing capability of large-scale commercial applications. At CES 2020 Westgate Smart City Pavilion, Space Tech from Shanghai, China, was at the center of attention among Chinese OEMs for its excellent ADAS mass production landing capability.

“We are currently one of the few auto-driving tech start-ups in China that can export products, technologies and operational support overseas. As a Tier-1 company, we are capable and mature enough to integrate upstream and downstream systems and evaluate the feasibility of mass production. We are willing to carry out extensive and in-depth cooperation with vehicle manufacturers, Teir-1 manufacturers, travel service providers, chip manufacturers and algorithm technology companies to jointly promote the development of auto-driving,” said Dr. Ma Guanglin, CEO of Space Tech and the only Asian member of Delphi Hall of Fame, who led the team to win 52 mass production cooperation projects from 15 Chinese vehicle manufacturers in three and a half years, with an order amount of nearly US $1 billion.

At CES, Space Tech displayed their latest Automated Valet Service (AVP) scheme and six parking-related controllers. AVP solution of Space Tech has made breakthroughs in parking lot map-building technology. At present, it only takes 2-3 hours to map an unfamiliar parking lot, while other solutions using high-precision maps need at least one week to generate and label maps. Dr. Jiang Ruyi, chief scientist of Space Tech, said: “Our map-building does not need high-precision map collection vehicles or lidar. It can be completed only by using the car’s visual camera. In the future, we will continue to optimize AVP map technology to further improve the accuracy of the map and continuously shorten the time for map building.” Besides, Dr. Jiang Ruyi said that the poor user experience of the automated valet parking system on the market drew most customers back. And in this respect, Space Tech has found the bottleneck: fast and accurate 360-degree environmental perception, and has also made a breakthrough in solving this problem. Space Tech’s multi-sensor fusion algorithm based on vision, ultrasonic radar and forward millimeter wave radar can quickly and accurately sense surroundings of the vehicle full 360 degrees, and can realize intelligent obstacle avoidance, extreme narrow channel passage, cross-layer uphill and downhill, etc.

When asked what are the key factors for the success of Space Tech, Dr. Yu Mengmeng, COO of the company, said: “Our team, after more than 20 years of development in the ADAS/automatic parking field, have formed an effective R&D concept, which has been fully executed by individuals with the same cultural background and shared values and have mastered the core technologies of parking.” As for the company’s overall development plan in the future, Dr. Yu Mengmeng said that they would land and operate low-speed auto-driving to solve the biggest problem in driving – finding parking spaces and parking by 2025. In this same period, medium-speed auto-driving would also be realized to solve the second biggest problem – urban congestion. And by 2030, high-speed auto-driving would be realized and urban auto-driving taxis/buses would be put into operation.

