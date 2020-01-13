Stefano Cicchini, Italy’s Ultimate Food & Travel Influencer is here!

VENICE, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Stefano Cicchini has been declared by Buzzoole to be one of the top 250 Italian content creators just like that! He has definitely earned all the recognition and praise he currently receives for his dedication and contributions to social media.

After all the remarkable things he has achieved, there is almost no one in the industry who isn’t a fan of this guy! So much, that even the foremost marketing platform of influencers in Italy considers him to be one of the topmost Italian travel influencers. The unique appeal of the man and his dazzling personality are the two major reasons behind his success as a worldwide icon.

A lot of people simply know him as the fun travel influencer who loves globetrotting but he is also a popular food blogger who loves all things that have to do with eating well! Technically, his job is to utilize his world-famous platform to organize various marketing campaigns for influencers and select the most interesting content creators for the various world-renowned clients. Even major brands such as Puma Italia opt for Stefano Cicchini when it comes to finding amazing content creators who can handle various aspects of their products and services. So, it’s safe to say that he is the ultimate name when it comes to top influencers in Italy.

On the social media front, Stefano Cicchini seems to have collaborated with nearly every renowned international brands such as Toyota, Mercedes Benz, Greenpeace, eBay, and many others. According to him, his audiences enjoy more than 200,000 followers through his social media channels. One can only imagine the massive impact he has on the people of social media. Aside from social media, he actively collaborates with countless reputed international tourism companies that include the Polish National Tourism board, Visit Finland, VLC Valencia and even Visit Thailand. A lot of international clients put their faith in the dynamic Stefano Cicchini, Italian Travel Influencer & Influencer Marketing Manager, due to his brilliant online presence and millions of followers.

What makes him so unique is the fact that unlike others, he doesn’t simply rely on his followers. He also has vast experience and expertise in the industry. He is the most skilled and talented person when it comes to influencer marketing campaigns for certain brands in the travel and food industries. Using his years of experience as an influencer, he arranges strategic campaigns and selects numerous contacts accordingly, to reach only the best agreements between the targeted influencer and the end customer. Quite famous on Instagram around the world, this brilliant guy is also an expert in managing various other social media deals with his clients. Right after his studies, he started taking an interest in this industry professionally and became a social media manager who collaborated with various communication agencies. Gradually, he became an Instagram specialist, renowned throughout Italy. In 2018, he was a part of the social sponsorship campaign that was meant for the first-ever Formula E Grand Prix in Rome. Additionally, he was the Italian spokesperson for Greenpeace’s #worldmeatfree campaign and figure for the presentation event of the new Toyota Aygo in Copenhagen. Just look at how far he has come from being a novice in the world of Instagram to the topmost travel and food influencer of Italy within just a few years!

Stefano Cicchini is a famous travel and food influencer who aids numerous international companies with his specifically designed influencer marketing campaigns that exceed expectations and fulfill their requirements in no time!

