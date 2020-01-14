SVC Deepens Its Senior Asia Team With the Additions of Genevieve White and Jay Qin

Experienced Corporate and Finance Lawyers Enhance the Firm’s Ability to Provide Differentiated Strategic Communications Counsel in Asia – and Around the World

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sard Verbinnen & Co (“SVC”), the global strategic communications firm, today announced the appointments of Genevieve White as a Managing Director and Jay Qin as a Principal in the firm’s Hong Kong office. They deepen the firm’s senior Asia team by adding two lawyers with experience in M&A, IPOs, litigation and other domestic and cross-border matters.

Since opening its Hong Kong office in June 2017, SVC has quickly gained the trust of clients and fellow advisors in Asia by delivering sophisticated financial communications counsel and seamless execution. The firm’s Asia’s operations are backed by a network of global offices and the full range of communications services, such as corporate governance, public affairs, digital and research.

In Mergermarket’s 2018 M&A league tables, SVC was the top M&A communications advisor globally and in the Japan market as measured by both deal value and count, and ranked number one in deal count in the Asia Pacific market (ex-Japan).

“We are pleased to welcome Genevieve and Jay to SVC,” said Paul Kranhold, SVC’s Co-President. “They are a perfect fit for our firm – as experienced counselors, they are natural problem solvers and familiar with many of the corporate and financial issues that SVC is engaged to manage. Our clients will benefit from their global approach to managing transactions, crisis matters and other high stakes situations while understanding the market dynamics that need to be successfully navigated.”

“Genevieve and Jay join SVC at a very exciting time as we continue to expand our capabilities to support our growing client base, including Asia’s homegrown champions stepping further out on the global stage and multinational companies and investment firms increasing their presence in the region,” said Ron Low, Managing Director and Head of the Hong Kong office. “They are an ideal complement to our talented team and we look forward to working with them to grow our Asia franchise.”

“SVC has an extremely impressive track record managing the most complex matters for corporations, financial institutions, investment firms and high-profile individuals around the world,” said Ms. White. “With Asia leading global economic growth, SVC’s presence in the region is invaluable and its success is a testament to the confidence and trust that clients have placed in the firm. I am delighted and honored to join such a talented group of professionals and to play a leading role in enhancing the reputations of our clients.”

“After nearly a decade as a transaction lawyer in private practice, I am delighted to join SVC,” said Mr. Qin. “SVC is well-regarded as the preeminent global strategic communications firm and I look forward to working closely with my talented new colleagues to deliver for our clients and capture the significant opportunities that lie ahead. It is an extremely exciting opportunity to support SVC’s second-to-none client relationships in Asia and around the world.”

Genevieve White Biography

Ms. White has more than 15 years of legal experience gained from one of the world’s leading investment banks and two global law firms. Most recently, she was an Executive Director at UBS in Hong Kong, where she oversaw all of the legal issues related to the firm’s Asia transaction work. Previously, she was a finance lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Linklaters. Ms. White, who speaks Mandarin at a native level, earned her Bachelor’s degree from King’s College London and her Postgraduate Diploma in Law from The College of Law in London.

Jay Qin Biography

Mr. Qin’s nearly 10-year legal career has been spent in Hong Kong working for two international law firms. His practice focused on advising technology, venture capital and manufacturing clients in China and across Asia on M&A, cross-border investments, fundraising rounds and diverse commercial arrangement matters. He joins SVC from Osborne Clarke, where he was a founding member of the Hong Kong office, and he previously worked for Bird & Bird. Fluent in Mandarin, Mr. Qin received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Toronto and earned his Juris Doctor and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

About Sard Verbinnen & Co (“SVC”)

SVC is a leading strategic communications firm focused on supporting companies through complex, high-stakes situations affecting reputation and value, including transactions, proxy contests, IPOs, litigations and crises. Headquartered in New York, SVC has offices in Chicago, Washington, DC, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, London and Hong Kong. The firm has approximately 200 employees, including 21 partners. SVC has been widely recognized for its leadership in its focus areas. In 2018, Mergermarket ranked SVC the #1 Global, U.S. and Japan PR Firm by deal volume and value and the top PR Firm by deal volume in Asia Pacific. The Holmes Report named SVC Global Corporate and Financial PR Agency of the Year in 2018. For more information, please visit www.sardverb.com or www.sardverb.cn.

Contacts

Sard Verbinnen & Co



Ron Low – rlow@sardverb.com or + 852 3842 2200