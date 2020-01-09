“Take Answers” App Helps Create a Better Future for American Startups

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Take Answers, a new app for personalized expert advice created by Said Aghil Baaghil in 2016 and recently acquired by visionary Hashim Alesayi for the majority of its shares, offers a new and more accessible model of consultancy for startups and SMEs that cannot afford traditional advisory services.



The Take Answers app connects clients who need to make the right decisions, with verified experts who can provide them with the right advice to handle their business situations, all in complete privacy – a new model of consultancy designed to create a community where advice-seekers and verified experts work together for a better future.

Closing the Gap

During the first five years of any business journey, founders are faced with critical business survival issues. According to a 2018 report by CB insights, 82% think they have the right qualifications to handle sensitive business issues but more than half of those end up making wrong decisions. On the other side, the most qualified are quitting Corporate America, becoming independent consultants who can manage their own time and earn more. Take Answers is the ground where the two paths meet, creating value for both clients and experts.

“Consultancy can be extremely expensive for startups and growing businesses in the States, and yet they are the ones that need to be helped the most,” says Said Baaghil, Founder and CEO of Take Answers and renowned global consultant on Brand.

As a contractor himself, Baaghil was looking for unconventional ways to connect with his clients while traveling around the world – a model that traditional consultancy simply could not offer at that time. When he developed Take Answers, he simply wanted to accommodate one-to-one sessions for his projects, but it was when he eventually decided to scale the platform that more subject experts started to join the initiative, raising the need for more than one category of business.

Consultancy Made Easy

If on one hand, clients receive personalized expert advice that is traditionally inaccessible, creating the right conditions to let their business thrive, on the other hand, experts seeking to launch or amplify their consultancy careers get to work conveniently on their own schedule, and from the comfort of their own locations. All they need is a smartphone, an internet connection and the Take Answers app.

A consultancy session can be started at the airport, while waiting to board a flight, during meetings for a quick second opinion or even at cafés. Advice is provided by experts qualified to be part of Take Answers through a rigorous selection process, after which they can start advising without putting a dent in their clients’ budget or adding a financial burden.

A Simple Journey

Once users download the app, they can sign up as a Client or Expert. Clients can select a relevant category and subcategory among Business, IT, Legal, Marketing, Finance and HR and more; they choose an Expert with expertise in that category, request the type of session, and wait to be assisted. Concurrently, verified Experts are required to create a professional profile complete with picture, bio and useful references, before assisting their clients with subject-specific advice.

Get to know the Expert : Their journey may start with “Get to Know,” a free chat feature that makes sure clients and experts build mutual trust and start on the right foot. Just like in any in-person, no-obligation discussion, this service allows both parties to acclimatize and discuss the best approach to tackle the issue at hand.

: Their journey may start with “Get to Know,” a free chat feature that makes sure clients and experts build mutual trust and start on the right foot. Just like in any in-person, no-obligation discussion, this service allows both parties to acclimatize and discuss the best approach to tackle the issue at hand. Hire the Expert for Chat, Call or Video: Once clients and experts have found a common ground, they can take their interaction to the next level by choosing one of Take Answers’ paid private services, each bearing a specific benefit for the client whether it is immediacy through Chat or a more personal approach through Call and Video.

Experts set their own prices based on their level of expertise and ranking achieved through Clients’ reviews, but cannot exceed the $40/hour for Chat, $70/hour for Call and $100/hour for Video. Payments are fast and secure through Stripe or credit card, and Experts’ revenues are subject to a 20% commission for Take Answers.

Creating a Better Future

When the idea of a consultancy platform was born in 2016, technology was disrupting several areas in the business sector but consultancy, one of the most important for the success of many emerging businesses, would still work in a static, traditional way.

“By making consultancy accessible and convenient – continued Baaghil – our ultimate goal is to create a better and more prosperous economic future where American startups can thrive more rapidly, and experts can grow their reputation while helping others.”

Take Answers is based in New York, US, and is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Take Answers

Take Answers is the app for personalized expert advice designed to create a community where advice seekers and verified experts work together for a better future. We connect startups and small businesses that need to make the right decisions with established or emerging consultants who can provide them with the right advice to handle their business situations, all in complete privacy. Take Answers was created in 2016 by Said Aghil Baaghil and recently acquired by Hashim Alesayi for the majority of its shares. www.takeanswers.com

Video: https://youtu.be/_rlJt2ZI1nc

For more information and all media enquiries, please contact us at: takeanswers@takeanswers.com, +4917657920304, Viviana Laperchia

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-answers-app-helps-create-a-better-future-for-american-startups-300982064.html

SOURCE Take Answers