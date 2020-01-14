NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Whether you are looking for motivation, teachings, or practical business tools, there is a podcast for your needs. Today, there are over 500,000 active podcasts online. This year, VIP Media Group, selected the top 10 business podcasts to listen to in 2020.

-Ace Weekly

Ace Weekly is a personal development podcast focused on the business and entrepreneurship space. The host of the podcast is Andrew Evans, a young millennial entrepreneur based in Miami. Andrew invites peak performers and guests from around the world to share with his listeners the skills, habits, and the mentality that is needed to succeed in the modern world. The current landscape of sales, entrepreneurship, and achievement is changing radically. Ace Weekly teaches people how to dominate their industry (regardless of whether or not they are a business owner or “entrepreneur”) and find fulfillment in the process.

-The Ten Minute Podcast

The 10 Minute Entrepreneur is a podcast for entrepreneurs and small business owners, hosted by serial entrepreneur Sean Castrina. He started his first company when he was 23. In just over 20 years, he has started over 15 successful companies in various industries such as retail, marketing and real estate, and has a portfolio that continues to grow. In this podcast, Sean shares quick hitting tips to help equip you for success. Both tactical and practical, Sean’s advice will help anyone thrive.

-The Garyvee Audio Experience

The Garyvee Audio Experience is hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, investor, vlogger, and public speaker Gary Vaynerchuk. Gary is the chairman of VaynerX, a modern-day media and communications holding company, and the active CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency servicing Fortune 100 clients across the company’s 4 locations. In his podcast, Gary shares keynote speeches on marketing and business, segments from his DAILYVEE video series, interviews and fireside chats he has given, as well as new and current thoughts he records for this audio experience.

-Cardone Zone Podcast

Cardone Zone Podcast is hosted by Grant Cardone, one of the top sales trainers, real estate investors and bestselling authors in the world. Grant is the CEO of CardoneCapital, he is also an international speaker, entrepreneur, and creator of 21 best-selling business programs. He also owns and operates seven privately held companies and a $1.5B portfolio of multifamily properties. In this show, Grant covers his main areas of interest with content on topics such as Real Estate Investing Made Simple, as well as power player interviews with superstar entrepreneurs, authors, experts, coaches, and business leaders.

– Start Today Podcast with Chris Cavallini

The Start Today Podcast with Chris Cavallini is a show about taking responsibility over your life and making the conscious decision to raise your standards. In every episode, Chris Cavallini, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, United States Navy Veteran, speaker, and social media influencer, takes you on a journey of personal development, mental toughness and self-mastery by teaching the mindset and practical action steps required to reach the next level.

– Investing in Real Estate with Clayton Morris

Investing in Real Estate is a podcast hosted by Clayton Morris, Morris Invest founder who has mastered how to acquire rental real estate, build net worth and accelerate financial freedom. This podcast shares expert interviews, case studies with normal everyday investors, and Clayton’s own methods for achieving passive income. If you want to learn how to acquire turnkey rentals, discounted properties, passive income and true legacy wealth this podcast is for you.

– RISE podcast

The RISE podcast is for anyone who wants to acquire tangible and tactical tools that can be useful for their life and business. This show is hosted by New York Times Best-Selling Author Rachel Hollis, who is interested in arming people with the tools to make positive and lasting change. In RISE, listeners will find a series of bold conversations with other business powerhouses and personal development leaders that provides the listener with real-life valuable takeaways.

– Real AF with Andy Frisella

In Real AF, host Andy Frisella and his guests debate, discuss and laugh about trending topics and hot-button issues. Andy Frisella is a highly successful entrepreneur and speaker who leads the #100to0 movement, for people of integrity and intensity who want to win big at business and life. That is why this podcast is for anyone interested in growing and scaling a business, but also about modern hottakes and trending debates.

-The Tai Lopez Show

The Tai Lopez Show is a podcast that showcases the best business education straight from the world’s top entrepreneurs. In this podcast, investor, entrepreneur and author Tai Lopez also reviews the best books in health, wealth, love and happiness that will help you achieve your maximum potential and live the best life possible.

-The Tim Ferriss Show

The Tim Ferriss Show deconstructs world-class performers from eclectic areas (investing, chess, pro sports, etc.), digging deep to find the tools, tactics, and tricks that listeners can use. The host, Tim Ferriss, is a self-experimenter and bestselling author, best known for The 4-Hour Workweek, which has been translated into 40+ languages. Newsweek calls him “the world’s best human guinea pig,” and The New York Times calls him “a cross between Jack Welch and a Buddhist monk.”

