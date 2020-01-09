Toyota Reproduces and Sells Spare Parts for A70 and A80 Supra

TOKYO, Jan 9, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota announces that it will reproduce spare parts for the A70-(1) and A80-model(2) Supra as GR Heritage Parts Project, and will sell them both domestically and overseas (North America, Europe, etc.).

This project is an initiative that will reproduce spare parts that were no longer available, and sell them as genuine parts, in order for customers who have loved Supra for many years to continue driving them into the future.

Details on the specific parts and sale periods will be announced at later dates on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Web site(3). In addition, reproduced parts may be purchased from Toyota dealers in the same way as normal genuine parts.

GR Heritage Parts will be also exhibiting at the TOKYO AUTO SALON 2020 at Makuhari Messe (Mihama-ku, Chiba City) for three days from January 10-12(5), 2020.

(1) Sales period 1986-1993

(2) Sales period 1993-2002

(3) See here for details https://toyotagazooracing.com/gr/heritage/

(4) As of January 9, 2020. Reproduced parts may differ according to areas and model types.

(5) Industry and Press day 9:00-19:00 (JST), January 10

Public days – 14:00-19:00 (JST), January 10; 9:00-19:00 (JST), January 11; 9:00-18:00 (JST), January 12

