VOICE Summit to Host “VOICE Live from CES 2020” Presented by Google Assistant

Agenda includes presentations from Disney, NPR, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, Pandora, Mercedes Benz, Whirlpool and Lexus executives that prove the unprecedented impact of artificial intelligence and voice-first technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 06, 2020 / VOICE Summit 2020, the industry’s leading conversational AI development, design and marketing conference, today announced “VOICE Live from CES 2020 ,” sponsored by Google Assistant, to be held in the C-Space programming zone at the Aria Resort on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The VOICE Live from CES 2020 (VOICE) agenda will offer attendees a full day comprised of keynotes, brand case studies, fresh research and investors placing bets across all platforms such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Samsung Bixby. Located in the heart of the C-Space programming zone at the Aria Resort, VOICE is set to be a main attraction at the annual CES Conference for a variety of industries including healthcare, retail, transportation, entertainment and gaming, and enterprise.

The day will kick off with a keynote from Vice President of Engineering for Google Assistant, Scott Huffman, and Managing Director of Google Product Partnerships, Danny Bernstein, titled “Learning and Investing in Voice,” and continue with sessions covering the entire voice-first frontier with track topics discussing IoT, home automation, brand experience and more.

Google will also host another session, “Voice Assistants on Mobile: Keynote and Brand Case Studies , ” during which the company’s Director of Product Management, Baris Gultekin, will share the latest features and functionality that allow users to capitalize on the global reach, breadth and depth of the Actions on Google ecosystem. This session will include case studies that highlight how partnering with Google empowers the world’s leading brands to engage customers like never before.

View the full agenda here.

“CES is the one place where your brand will reach a global audience instantly and with maximum impact,” said Modev Founder, Pete Erickson. “VOICE Live from CES 2020 is a rare opportunity for brand leaders to meet and network with industry colleagues that are leveraging voice-first platforms and AI to revolutionize customer engagement.”

Also presenting at “VOICE Live at CES 2020” are globally recognized brands including Disney, Prudential Financial, Deutsche Telekom, Mercedes Benz, Lexus, NPR, Whirlpool and GE Lighting.

Attendance is for this exclusive event is limited to only 400 registrants. To learn more or secure your registration, please visit https://ces.tech/conference/28334.aspx.

About Modev:

Modev is one of the world’s leading technology community building organizations that focuses on emerging technologies where there’s a need to bring together developers, designers, product leaders, startups, investors and brand executives to drive industry forward. Their top events include VOICE Summit, the voice-tech industries #1 event globally and Spinnaker Summit, based on the highly successful open source project launched by Netflix.

About VOICE Summit:

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2020 Summit will be held in Washington, DC on October 5-8, 2020, and serve as a gathering place for more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. https://www.voicesummit.ai/

Contacts

Mostafa Razzak JMRConnect Work: 1202-904-2048 m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

SOURCE: VOICE Summit

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572104/VOICE-Summit-to-Host-VOICE-Live-from-CES-2020-Presented-by-Google-Assistant