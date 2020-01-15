Wells Fargo Scores Highest in Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction

Mobile app recognized by J.D. Power for ease of navigation

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo tied for highest in wealth management mobile app satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2019 Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study released Dec. 3, 2019.

The study evaluates customer satisfaction with wealth management mobile apps based on five factors (in order of importance):

Range of services

Clarity of information

Ease of navigating app

Appearance

Speed of screens loading.

“We are honored to be tied for the top of the list,” said Joe Nadreau, head of Independent Brokerage and Platform Services at Wells Fargo Advisors. “The Wells Fargo mobile app includes seamless access to Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage accounts along with other Wells Fargo accounts. We’re constantly evolving our mobile app to help ensure clients have a positive experience across their financial lives. Mobility is key. Clients want to be fully connected to brokerage accounts from their smartphones.”

Wells Fargo tied in overall mobile app customer satisfaction, with a score of 865 out of 1,000.

The J.D. Power 2019 Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 2,892 full-service and self-directed wealth management firm customers. The study was fielded July through August 2019. For more information, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-wealth-mobile-app-study.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $1.7 trillion in client assets as of September 30, 2019, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 13,723 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 5,430 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation’s largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. WellsTrade® brokerage accounts are offered through Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of September 30, 2019. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com. Wells Fargo Advisors associates referenced are registered with Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,500 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 261,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

