WKND! Provides Update from Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) a lifestyle cannabis company, is providing an update on the key outcomes from the Company’s shareholder meeting, held on 31 December 2019.

The Company put forward three key resolutions to shareholders which included: the ability to consolidate shares up to 20-1; providing the option to change the name of the Company if desired; and lastly to move the Corporation from Alberta to British Columbia. As a result of the votes tallied the 20-1 consolidation was not approved, while the options to change the Company name and the move to British Columbia were approved.

“As our most recent shareholder letter explained, we are well positioned and excited for the opportunity to grow substantially in 2020 and we want to thank the Company’s shareholders for their engagement. The Company is committed to fully realize the potential of the strong asset base in place, including the pursuit of key partnerships and funding avenues that will allow the Company to advance on its US Growth and the Northern Lights Organics Hemp asset in Canada,” said Mr. Chris Backus, President and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life’s highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada, Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

