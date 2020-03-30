Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Company Update – COVID 19 Developments

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc. (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) provides an update in relation to the new measures taken by the Spanish Government against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the announcement made by the Spanish Government on 14 March 2020 in which a nationwide lockdown was declared, a new royal decree was released on 29 March 2020 (the “Royal Decree”) implementing enhanced measures to protect the people from the virus. The Royal Decree stipulates that only employees from a short list of essential industries are allowed to continue working from 30 March 2020 to 9 April 2020, inclusive.

As part of the Royal Decree, mining has been excluded as an essential industry and consequently the Company’s Proyecto Riotinto site is required to halt its operations until 10 April 2020. The Company will maintain a minimum workforce for care and maintenance during the stoppage.

The Company will update the market in due course as necessary.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583070/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Company-Update–COVID-19-Developments