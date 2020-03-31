EPSoft™ Technologies Launches Comprehensive Automation and Business Process Management Solution

With native capabilities and non-disruptive implementation, EPSoft’s new Intelligent Automation Platform helps users optimize operations and scale their businesses using smart, easy-to-use automation tools

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today, EPSoft™ Technologies announced the launch of the EPSoft Intelligent Automation Platform, a comprehensive suite of automation tools for improving business process management. Natively developed, the Intelligent Automation Platform manages the full process lifecycle, from data process mining to implementation, through bot development and ongoing management. The cloud native software platform also allows companies to confidently address the fundamental process-related challenges facing today’s businesses.

“When we set out to create this robust platform, we developed it with the business user in mind,” says Gopal Parvathaneni, CEO of EPSoft Technologies. “While it’s exciting to see near universal adoption rates for RPA, the truth is that two-thirds of RPA implementations still end in failure. We believe this is largely due to a handful of very common scenarios. So, we built safeguards and features right into the software specifically designed to prevent these problems.”

The Automation Platform hosts a suite of products including tools for process intelligence, RPA, big data management and insight, artificial intelligence and cloud enablement. With low implementation costs, little to no coding, and smart automation tools, EPSoft makes it possible for any organization to implement end-to-end automation.

“Today’s technology has the ability to bring better clarity, performance and productivity; something that so many organizations are striving to achieve,” says Parvathaneni. “Enabling your human workforce is no longer enough in today’s working climate. Going forward, companies need to empower their human workforce to work harmoniously with automated bots and integrated systems. The centralized, easy-to-use EPSoft Intelligent Automation Platform can help them do just that.”

EPSoft™ Technologies (www.epsoftinc.com) is a global software company that builds smart digital platforms, optimizing end-to-end operations and producing impactful results for its customers. Since 2015, EPSoft™ has applied its deep expertise in business processes and robotic process automation to help organizations across the world solve some of their most critical problems. Working alongside its customers as a true partner, EPSoft provides the full spectrum of technology and strategic support needed to streamline and simplify operations and enhance customer experiences. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India.

