KDDI Shanghai receives UiPath award for outstanding contribution to sales in China

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – KDDI Shanghai, a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, was selected by UiPath Inc. (HQ: America, CEO: Daniel Dines) for the “2019 Outstanding Contribution Award”, an annual award granted to top sales partners in China for their contribution to sales of UiPath products.

2019 “Outstanding Contribution Award”

KDDI Shanghai is the only Japanese corporation in China that is a UiPath Gold Partner. It offers advanced one-stop UiPath solutions to customers, from sales of product licenses to development of UiPath robots, training and support. In both 2018 and 2019, KDDI Shanghai recorded top sales of UiPath products in China among UiPath’s resellers.

KDDI Shanghai will continue offering UiPath automation solutions to aid customers in addressing their business needs.

KDDI’s RPA solution “UiPath with KDDI”

About KDDI

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 40 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its “au” brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the “Life Design” business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the “TELEHOUSE” brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.

