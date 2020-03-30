Odyssey Group International Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Promotional Activity Involving its Common Stock

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the “Company” or “Odyssey”), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, learned about certain promotional activity involving the trading of its common stock on March 27, 2020 when it was notified of such activity by OTC Markets (“OTC”). At that time, the Company was informed that promotional articles were published on the internet by a non-affiliated third-party source.

The source of the promotional activity was two (2) online articles, by “Penny Stock Titans”.

The Company had no prior knowledge of the unauthorized promotional activity and neither the Company nor its officers or directors were involved with the creation or distribution of the promotional materials. Moreover, the Company had no editorial control over the content of the promotional materials. Apparently, the only affect the promotional activity had was to increase the trading volume for a day. There were no significant changes in trading price at or around the date of the promotional activity.

There were certain factual statements in the promotional materials that were true; however, there were statements as to future events regarding the potential for market share gain and eventual revenues that we have no way of knowing if they will prove to be true or false. Therefore, we believe these statements could be misleading if the reader does not understand that the statements were not based on facts, but instead were based on predictions. statements could be misleading if the reader does not understand that the statements were not based on facts, but instead were based on predictions.

After inquiry, the Company confirms that its officers, directors, material third party service providers and controlling shareholders (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company’s securities), have not, directly or indirectly been involved in any way with the creation distribution or payment for the promotional materials, nor have they purchased or sold the Company’s securities within the past 90 days.

The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases and its filings and disclosures made with the S.E.C. (through the EDGAR Database) and OTC Markets Group.

The Company has issued convertible instruments which allow such securities to be converted to its equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the market rate at the time of issuance. These convertible securities were disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings and specifically the Company’s 8-K’s on March 11, 2020 and March 13, 2020 and 10-Q filed for the period ending January 31, 2020. The Company has not made any recent issuance under these instruments. Odyssey has been publicly-traded and an SEC filer since late-2014. We would point you to our most recently filed 10Q for the period ended January 31, 2020 and 10K for the period ended July 31, 2019, which includes all of our disclosures on equity stock grants and issuances as well as and risk factors.

Corporate development, Investor relations and advisory services on behalf of Odyssey over the past 12 months have been provided by SCA. The Company has inquired with all its third-party vendors and they all denied any involvement in the promotional activity. Any These payments for the promotion and the promotions themselves were made without the prior knowledge or direction of the Company or its officers and directors.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey’s corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Media and Investors Contacts:

619-832-2900

info@odysseygi.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583157/Odyssey-Group-International-Issues-Statement-Regarding-Unauthorized-Promotional-Activity-Involving-its-Common-Stock