Ping An Sets World Record in General Language Understanding Evaluation (GLUE) Benchmark

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter “Ping An” or the “Group”, HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that Ping An Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (Ping An Technology) set a world record in the prestigious General Language Understanding Evaluation (GLUE) benchmark for Natural Language Processing (NLP). As of 30 March 2020, Ping An Technology’s record-breaking score of 90.6 is the highest in the world, with Baidu in second place and Alibaba in third.

GLUE is the top competition in the field of NLP and one of the most important measures of the technical level of NLP technologies.

NLP, which allows computers to understand human speech and text, is one of the core technologies supporting artificial intelligence applications. The GLUE benchmark is comprised of nine tasks to test NLP models, including questions and answers, sentiment analysis, logical semantic analysis and textual entailment, among others. The final score is the average score for the nine tasks. Since the launch of the GLUE benchmark in 2018, world-renowned companies, including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Huawei, Alibaba and well-known research institutions have participated in the competition.

In this competition, the model submitted by Ping An Technology is comprised of a pre-trained language model (ALBERT), the Data Augmentation and Auxiliary Feature (DAAF) and Neural Architecture Search (NAS). The DAAF is a learning framework developed by Ping An and played a key role in the test. It contains forward algorithms that can absorb the data for enhancement from external data and backward algorithms that can filter out the data that has a negative impact on enhancement. This framework has been widely used by Ping An in functions such as smart customer services, telemarketing, training and interviews.

In addition to GLUE, Ping An Technology also beat competitors and average human performance in the latest Stanford Question Answering Dataset 2.0 (SQuAD 2.0), another leading benchmark to test NLP algorithms. Ping An is the second company, after Google, that has taken top ranking in both tests.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (“Ping An“) is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 200 million retail customers and 516 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, “pan financial assets” and “pan health care”, which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our “finance + technology” and “finance + ecosystems” strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China’s first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In 2019, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th in the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn .

About Ping An Technology

As a technology solution expert of Ping An Group, Ping An Technology is committed to leveraging AI, cloud and other cutting-edge technologies to enable five ecosystems of finance, healthcare, automobile, real estate and smart city. With “technology unlimited” as its value, Ping An Technology endeavors to practice the corporate philosophy of “Technology Changes Life”, and strives to become a global leading “AI+Cloud” company. As the high-tech core of Ping An Group, Ping An Technology has applied its technology solutions to more than 550 scenarios, incubated smart businesses and developed recurring ecosystems. As an integrated back-end IT management platform, Ping An Technology develops and operates key platforms and services of Ping An Group, and supports the efficient cooperation of Ping An’s insurance, banking, investment, Internet and other businesses. Ping An Technology is also an active cloud platform builder. As a comprehensive output platform for Ping An services, Ping An Cloud provides industry with a full range of cloud services from IaaS, PaaS to SaaS. Our ecosystems have served more than 500 million users and reached overseas markets.

