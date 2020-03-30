ZIVO Bioscience Appoints Industry Veterans To Join Senior Management Team

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of nutritional products derived from its proprietary algal cultures, is pleased to announce today the addition of Christine O’Neil and Dr. David Lafond to its leadership team. Christine and Dave bring to the organization executive-level experience in the food, supplement, and pet food industry and will be responsible for building a health and wellness business for the Company.

Christine O’Neil joins the team as Vice-President, Corporate Development and has taken on the responsibility of building the health and wellness business for ZIVO. Ms. O’Neil has held significant business development and senior executive positions over the past 30 years with firms such as Johnson & Johnson, BASF/Cognis, Hoechst/Nutrinova, DSM/Tosoh, Chromocell Corporation, Ajinomoto and Dow Chemical. In these roles, she had responsibility for managing organizations focused on developing and launching new business platforms in the health & nutrition, biotechnology and specialty ingredient markets for leading firms such as: The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Kellogg’s, PepsiCo., Wrigley/MARS, Danone, General Mills and many others.

David Lafond joins the Company as Vice-President, Innovation & Technology, with over 40 years of experience in food research and product development, and together with Christine has been assigned the role of developing the new business and product innovation pipeline. Over his career, Dr. LaFond held product development and executive management positions for companies such as: Kraft, Quaker Oats, Keebler, and the Kellogg Company. In these roles, he had the responsibility of launching new food product innovations and developing new opportunities by finding and incorporating external technologies into the innovation pipeline. He holds a Ph.D. in Food Science from Michigan State University, where he studied physical properties of fiber and related them in clinical work to hormonal signaling for appetite control. Dr. LaFond also earned an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School with emphasis in finance and marketing.

O’Neil and LaFond will collaborate directly with ZIVO President & CEO Andrew Dahl and R&D Vice-President William Pfund to expand the Company’s reach, forming strategic and commercial relationships to advance ZIVO nutrition and wellness opportunities, and thereby building a base of business as the Company brings its biomass production online.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company’s ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

(248) 452 9866 ext. 150

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

Investor@zivobioscience.com

SOURCE: ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583105/ZIVO-Bioscience-Appoints-Industry-Veterans-To-Join-Senior-Management-Team