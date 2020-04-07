ADOMANI(R) and Amperics Collaborate to Fulfill Purchase Order from Established Law Enforcement Electronics Vendor

US-based customer has been in business for over 50 years and is recognized as a leader in products used in speed enforcement and public safety. The new “Safe-Shut-Down” supercapacitor (SC) energy storage module product provided will be utilized in its current product line and as a retrofit option for its large installed base.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, and its partner, Amperics, Inc., an energy storage technology innovator, developer and vendor of advanced supercapacitor-based intelligent energy storage solutions, announced today their latest product collaboration and related purchase order for a US-based customer. ADOMANI and Amperics’ partnership started initially with the design and manufacture of an uninterruptable power supply product for a server farm customer and has grown into the preemptive identification, design and production of supercapacitor-based energy storage solutions for applications that show increasing market demand and have specific use cases that benefit most from supercapacitors’ unique attributes.

Amperics’ new “Safe-Shut-Down” SC energy storage module product will replace, or in some cases supplement, the ubiquitous small batteries used in electronic devices that are cycled when the host device is turned-off or disconnected from its regular power supply either intentionally or by accident. Just as desktop computer manufacturers warn against abruptly unplugging a computer from a wall socket without first saving files, closing windows and stopping programs from running, and without first going thorough a logical shut-down mode, many other electric devices benefit from a similar safe shut down routine. Even if not physically initiated by the operator, many electronic devices automatically go though a routine to allow data, files and settings to be saved correctly and to avoid data corruption as the system is powered down. Traditional batteries have limited lifespans and failure rates are greatly magnified in highly cycled applications, especially when used in harsh environmental conditions. The new “Safe-Shut-Down” product with integrated Amperics SCs and their unique attributes of high power, very high cycle-life and wide operating temperature characteristics, offers a superior solution to a common problem.

Regarding this new product, Jim Reynolds, President and CEO of ADOMANI said, “This new product offering has wide applications and we’re excited to have this new customer understand the unique life-cycle and reliability advantages these Safe-Shut-Down units provide and build them into not only their current product line but also offer the same solution as an upgrade replacement to their existing law enforcement customer base for potential use in a large number of units that are already in field use. Amperics’ patented and proprietary supercapacitor technology can allow for compelling products that save money through longer product lifespans and reduced or eliminated maintenance intervals. The use of Amperics’ supercapacitors continues to be a differentiator for us that is opening up new and disruptive product opportunities for ADOMANI in other energy storage applications that would benefit from highly reliable, long-lasting, high cycle-life alternatives to traditional batteries.”

Bala Padmakumar, CEO of Amperics said, “While energy storage technologies have made great progress in the last few years with lithium ion batteries becoming well known for electric vehicle traction packs, the fact remains that there is no single technology that works optimally in all applications. In high power, intermittent use applications that operate in unfavorable temperature environments, supercapacitors either as a standalone or in a hybrid configuration with another energy storage technology, can be the best choice. On a total-cost-of-ownership basis, they can be cheaper, smaller, more reliable and safer, than lead-acid and lithium ion batteries, in a diverse range of applications. We hope that the cumulative customer relationships built over time by the ADOMANI sales team can be carefully leveraged for potential pilot deployments and future product sales as we advance our technology portfolio and build new product verticals.”

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI’s zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

About Amperics

Amperics is a developer and vendor of intelligent and optimized energy storage systems that leverage its proprietary high-voltage and high-energy density supercapacitor technology. Amperics’s products are often implemented in a hybrid configuration. In addition to deep chemistry, Amperics deploys intelligent power electronics to deliver unmatched application-focused products. While Amperics develops its products in facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area, manufacturing is supported in the Far East. For more information, visit www.Amperics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words “planned,” “expects,” “believes,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “designed” and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

