AEON GOLD LLC Announces Price Reductions to Support Workers Displaced and Working From Home (WFH)

Aeon Gold is offering special incentives for Lagio product to workers and families Working From Home due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Aeon Gold LLC is the leader in premium Work From Home (WFH) products including their innovative Lagio Lap Desk and accessory products.

Aeon Gold CEO, Troy Goldhammer, announced the price reductions on Friday, April 3rd. “We know these are difficult times. There are many challenges due to COVID-19 virus that none of us could have expected. We must now find our rhythm of daily life, even in the most difficult moments. The team at Aeon Gold shares those challenges. Many of us are now working from home like you. To make the best of a difficult situation, we are using our Lagio products even more every day.”

Lagio is a groundbreaking, modular lap desk for the digital generation, where accessories can be added or removed for your convenience, comfort and additional functionality. To see the Lagio lap desk and accessories, visit www.aeongold.com.

The advantage of the Lagio products is you can productively work in your favorite place inside or outside your home while using your devices safely, ergonomically and in style. Goldhammer states, “Competitive products lack the functionality and are often utilitarian, the exact opposite of Lagio.”

With your children and other family members at home, you can be in the same room while remaining productive. According to Goldhammer, the Aeon Gold team is sharing a special code for those who are Working From Home (WFH) due to the Corona virus and want a Lagio desk and accessories to maximize your time spent away from the office so you may remain productive and healthy.

Aeon Gold is offering an additional 20% off our current sale price with the code LAGIO-WFH. The code will be valid until April 30, 2020 and must be applied at checkout. For business or retailers wanting volume discounts please email us at sales@aeongold.com.

Goldhammer stated “We are a small team and want to offer what we can in this challenging time. If we each do our part, we will get through the COVID-19 challenges and come out stronger in the end. Our Aeon Gold team, families, friends and customers are from around the world. From nearly every corner of the earth, we have a connection to the Aeon Gold team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each of you and hope you are safe and healthy.”

About Aeon Gold LLC

The vision of Aeon Gold is to remain a leader in products that enhance our digital lifestyles. “Aeon” is infinite / limitless. “Gold” is a symbol of luxury. Aeon Gold is boundless luxury for your digital lifestyle. Our mission is to create products to enhance the digital lifestyle that not only perform well, but also look and feel great as well. Aeon Gold’s Lagio is the first lap desk created with luxury and versatility in mind. The name Lagio comes from two Italian words, lavorare (meaning work) and giocare (meaning play). Lagio is at the intersection of work and play whether on your digital devices, reading, or other activities.

