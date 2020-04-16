Alpha North Esports Announces Partnership with Vancouver Whitecaps FC

In search of “the ONe,” Alpha North and the Whitecaps have partnered to host online tournaments on GamerzArena

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Alpha North Esports & Entertainment (“Alpha North”), is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC of Major League Soccer (“Whitecaps FC“), to become the club’s official online esports tournament platform.

Alpha North is a leading content creator in esports that transforms the gaming experience with its online gaming community by providing users with a complete platform that allows them to participate in tournaments, both online and in venue.

Whitecaps FC and Alpha North will be hosting online and live tournaments to scout talent for eMLS, searching for “the ONe”. At the end of the season, a final tournament will be held with the winner having an opportunity to challenge Whitecaps FC eMLS athlete Exraa for the opportunity to become the official #eVWFC player. Details for the final tournament will be confirmed ahead of Fall 2020.

“The esports sector continues to grow and we’re thrilled to be working with an industry-leading top class organization such as Alpha North,” said Mark Pannes, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer. “During this difficult period fans continue to embrace, watch, and participate in gaming and esports and we love keeping them in the Whitecaps squad as they do that. Our scouting reach is spanning right across Canada. We’re looking forward to bringing the best competitors from our country together to challenge themselves to become the ONe.”

“We are extremely grateful to become the official online esports tournament provider for Vancouver Whitecaps FC,” said Emil Bodenstein, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha North. “Through GamerzArena, we believe this partnership will bring competitive gaming to the mainstream and we look forward to building this long term partnership into a success.”

Do you have what it takes to become the ONe? Get your game on and register now for a chance to compete in our eFinal tournament at https://whitecapsfc.gamerzarena.com/. Stay in the game on social media using the hashtag #eVWFC.

