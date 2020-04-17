Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call.

When: Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Who: Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance.

How: Dial (844) 602-0380 (domestic) or (862) 298-0970 (international) to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through May 23, 2020. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #34332. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call’s conclusion.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365 for small-to-medium sized businesses and mid-size to large enterprises. Our robust suite of applications integrate with Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to deliver unparalleled capabilities to organizations using these Microsoft solutions. With thousands of customers around the world, Altigen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. Altigen’s worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, CA. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

Contact:

Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
www.altigen.com

SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/585461/Altigen-Communications-Inc-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2020-Results

