American IRA Discusses Can Investors Make Multiple Investments with a Self-Directed IRA?

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2020 / Can investors make multiple investments with a Self-Directed IRA? It’s a question on many peoples’ mind, especially retirement investors who are on the bubble about getting a Self-Directed IRA. Many of these investors are concerned that they might have to stick with one type of investment within a Self-Directed IRA, which wouldn’t allow the freedom a Self-Directed IRA promises. But a recent post at American IRA dispelled the myths about Self-Directed IRAs and assured investors that they can hold different types of asset classes within a single IRA.

Just as investors can hold different types of assets-such as stocks and bonds-within a standard arrangement with an IRA, there’s nothing prohibiting an investor from holding multiple asset classes within a Self-Directed IRA. In fact, the post points out that the Self-Directed IRA isn’t a unique account type-such as that which distinguishes a Roth IRA from a Traditional IRA-but a way of leading the IRA and choosing which investments go within it.

In the post, American IRA details the ins and outs of using a Self-Directed IRA for broader diversification of assets. For many investors, the appeal of using a Self-Directed IRA is to diversify out of one asset class. For example, many investors worry about using only stocks for their retirement. On a short enough timeline, stocks can be a risky asset class because there’s no guarantee that they’ll continue to produce the same returns over five years that they have over the previous fifty. The appeal of a Self-Directed IRA is, to many, the idea that they can secure their retirement by using multiple asset classes to balance out the risks associated with each asset class.

“Multiple investments within a Self-Directed IRA can be key,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “People need to know just how robust their options are-if they’re willing to look around for those options. And that’s what we wanted to accomplish with this post: raising awareness of the benefits of a Self-Directed IRA.”

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term “they” refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.”

