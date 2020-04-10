American IRA Explores “Foundations for Success”

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2020 / What are the foundations for retirement success with a Self-Directed IRA? That question was at the forefront in a recent blog post at American IRA. The Self-Directed IRA administration firm recently released a new guide: “Foundations for Success: How a Self- Directed IRA Can Help You Retire,” in which the firm explained why so many investors turn to Self-Directed IRAs to establish their future in retirement.

The article explained how issues like diversification can impact an investor’s future. In this case, argues the article, diversification is more than simply picking a few different stocks. Diversification across multiple asset classes is much more important, according to the post, because it means that an investor does not have to rely on any one single economic scenario to build wealth. That helps investors move forward with a sense of security about the future, continuing to make retirement contributions even when the economic forecasts may not be so favorable.

In the post, American IRA explained other ways that a Self-Directed IRA can be a foundation for retirement investment success. In addition to diversification, a Self-Directed IRA opens up doors of possibilities for investors to use non-traditional assets with which they might be more familiar. That includes real estate and precious metals, both of which can serve as inflation hedges. This provides more freedom and security for an overall retirement portfolio if one’s goal is to reduce overall risk due to economic factors.

“Sometimes, it’s important for Self-Directed IRA investors or would-be investors to get the bare bones of why an arrangement like this might be best for them,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “We put this post together because we wanted people to see how a Self-Directed IRA can help people in retirement planning, even if it was not their first preferred method of investing.”

With a wide degree of options available, retirement investors simply have to choose the right arrangement to begin a journey of retirement investing success. According to American IRA’s post, there are many roads to wealth in retirement-but it takes a dedicated strategy over the long term to make it happen.

