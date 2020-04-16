Amy Minnick Joins Cape Analytics As Chief Business Officer

Veteran geospatial data executive joins property analytics provider to accelerate commercial growth and innovative data, distribution partnerships

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Cape Analytics, the leader in AI-powered geospatial property intelligence, is announcing the addition of Amy Minnick to its leadership team as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Amy will focus on expanding the company’s content, data, and distribution partnerships, leading commercial growth initiatives, and bringing increasingly innovative and impactful solutions to Cape Analytics’ customers.

Amy Minnick brings a deep set of skills and experience managing and growing data and analytics businesses to this new role. Prior to joining Cape Analytics, Amy served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Maxar and DigitalGlobe’s Global Commercial and Civil Government Business. She also served as the inaugural President of the World Geospatial Industry Council. Earlier in her career, Amy held senior executive roles at IHS Markit and LexisNexis, as well as positions with McKinsey and Goldman Sachs. Amy received her MBA from Harvard Business School and her Bachelor’s degree in Political Economy from Williams College.

“Amy joins Cape at a pivotal time in our growth. When we founded Cape in 2014, the idea of using computer vision to extract property analytics at scale seemed implausible to many. Today, we are firmly leading the sector we created, and we are continuing to build an ever-growing list of industry-leading customers, a deep product pipeline, and an unparalleled team,” said Ryan Kottenstette, CEO of Cape Analytics. “Amy will be instrumental to our next phase of growth, extending critical partnerships and expanding solutions for our customers.”

“I’m thrilled to join Cape Analytics, help grow the company, partner with leading players in our industry, and bring additional innovative solutions to customers,” said Amy Minnick, Chief Business Officer at Cape Analytics. “As I look at the future of geospatial analytics, I believe advanced AI will create an unprecedented opportunity to solve challenging business and civil government problems. Cape Analytics is at the forefront of this work as it relates to property insights, and I am particularly impressed with the company’s rigorous approach to AI and deep focus on building solutions for specific customer workflows.”

To learn more about Cape Analytics, visit our website www.capeanalytics.com

About Cape Analytics

Cape Analytics provides instant property intelligence for buildings across the United States. Cape Analytics enables property stakeholders to access valuable property attributes instantly, with the accuracy and detail that typically requires an on-site inspection, but with the speed and coverage of traditional property record data. Founded in 2014, Cape Analytics is backed by leading venture firms and insurers and is composed of computer vision, data science, and property risk analysis experts.

Contacts

Kayvan Farzaneh



Head of Marketing



press@capeanalytics.com