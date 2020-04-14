Applied BioMath Announces Collaboration with OncoMyx Therapeutics for Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Immuno-Oncology

CONCORD, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Applied BioMath, LLC, the industry leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced a collaboration with OncoMyx Therapeutics, a privately-held oncolytic immunotherapy company. Applied BioMath will develop a systems pharmacology model to mechanistically evaluate the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) of OncoMyx’s oncolytic myxoma virus (MYXV) platform and therapeutic programs. OncoMyx is developing oncolytic immunotherapies based on the MYXV platform to orchestrate an immune response and treat various cancers.

“In previous roles, I have collaborated with Applied BioMath and believe that their systems pharmacology modeling provides significant value to therapeutic development,” said Leslie Sharp, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at OncoMyx. “Incorporating this data into our development activities could help de-risk and accelerate our therapeutic programs in oncolytic immunotherapies for a wide range of cancers.”

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which aims to quantitatively integrate knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach provides objective insight to support decision-making throughout discovery, development, and into the clinic enabling project teams to utilize experiments and resources more efficiently.

“Two key components of our modeling approach are the focus on mechanism and fit-for-purpose modeling,” said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. “Incorporating the mechanism allows the model to more accurately reflect the biology of the drug-disease system and translate well across species, while the fit-for-purpose aspect enables us to create and analyze the model in a timely manner so teams have the results for consideration in their decisions.”

