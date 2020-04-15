Aptorum Group Limited to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) (“Aptorum Group”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address global unmet medical needs, including orphan diseases, infectious diseases and metabolic diseases today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:40 AM EST. Executive Director and President of Aptorum Group, Mr. Darren Lui, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 8:40 AM Eastern Time (5:40 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34173

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Aptorum Group, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Schedule”: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to tackle unmet medical needs. Aptorum Group is pursuing therapeutic projects in orphan diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases and other disease areas.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Investors:

Tel: +852 2117 6611

Email: investor.relations@aptorumgroup.com

Media:

Tel: + 852 2117 6611

Email: info@aptorumgroup.com

