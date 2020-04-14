Asheville Hemp Project Announces New Product Line, Support for NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Asheville Hemp Project (AHP), an Asheville, NC-based hemp cultivator, is announcing its new product line. The company is also announcing that it is donating 50% of online sales to the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.

Leslie Hoffman, co-founder of AHP, stated, “We are very excited about our new product offerings that are coming onto the market at this time. We are also very concerned about the fate of our community during the pandemic. Much of the economy of the greater Asheville area relies on the hospitality sector, and with all non-essential businesses closed, most restaurant workers are staying home with no idea of when, or if, they will have their jobs again. For that reason, we are contributing 50% of every purchase to the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.”

The AHP tagline is Take a Moment: Look Inward, Look Outward, Look Homeward. Thomas Wolfe wrote Look Homeward, Angel about Asheville in 1929, and we have taken home to reference not only a safe physical place, but also a calm, restful, comfort that we all need. Our CBD products soothe and satisfy and provide an aid in these stressful times.

AHP is bringing four new products to market, each designed to fill a niche space in the consumer market.

Pre-Rolls: Grown on the AHP farm – premium hemp flower is consistently rolled in unbleached hemp paper with a unique biodegradable crutch. No need to filter out the reason you smoke. Immediate beneficial effect, and also a great way to ease off tobacco and nicotine. This 10-pack always ensures having a soothing and relaxing smoke on hand. 100mg CBD in each pre-roll provides a smoke on hand at all times. <.3% THC.

AHP Extract: Straight from the AHP farm, this full spectrum hemp extract is in a 1 oz (30ml) tamper-proof bottle with calibrated dropper. The extract is available in 1000 mg and 1500 mg options. The CBD is blended with olive oil to provide a high quality dose of CBD in a pleasing flavor that mixes with food easily. <.3% THC.

Lip Balm: AHP’s Organic Hemp Lip Balm is formulated to be ultra-soothing and nutrient rich. Made with certified organic ingredients, such as hemp oil, sunflower oil, and beeswax, the lip balm provides all-natural protection. THC and CBD free.

Gum: AHP gum has been formulated to provide the quickest — and perfectly dosed — release of CBD, with increased bio-availability. The convenient sealed package protects freshness and enables the most discreet way to consume at any time. 8 pieces/pk, 10mg CBD in each piece, and THC free.

About NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund

The NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund has been established and is managed through the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that has provided financial assistance to hospitality employees and students for more than a decade.

The goal of the NC Restaurant Workers Relief fund is to provide immediate financial assistance to the tens of thousands of cooks, servers, dishwashers, housekeepers, and others who live paycheck-to-paycheck, and suddenly find themselves in distress.

For more information visit the Fund’s website at https://www.ncrestaurantrelief.com

About Asheville Hemp Project (AHP)

Asheville Hemp Project is based on a small farm using organic and regenerative practices just north of Asheville, NC, aka “Land of the Sky”, the epicenter of craft cuisine and breweries, as well as health conscious business. The city is celebrated for its creative spirit, connection with nature and progressive ideals which are catalysts for the company. Asheville provides the perfect ecosystem for the mission of AHP – building a hemp-based business to transition tobacco country to the economy of the 21st century. All products and activities at AHP are licensed and federally compliant.

For more information about Asheville Hemp Project, go to ashevillehempproject.com or follow us on Instagram @ashevillehemp and Facebook.

