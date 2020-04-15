Bioriginal producing BioTide sanitizers for health authorities and retailers

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / The following was released by Bioriginal:

Bioriginal, a division of Omega Protein that is now part of the Cooke Inc. family of companies, has gained the CRA and Health Canada approval to produce three different sanitizing products including a sanitizing gel for hands, a surface sanitizer that replaces rubbing alcohol for medical uses, and a workplace sanitizer for equipment.

Working closely with the University of Saskatchewan, Bioriginal developed a sanitizer formula guided by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is now being distributed to local health authorities, with retailers following in the coming weeks. The products are available under the name BioTide as licensed products deemed safe, effective and of high quality.

“We knew we wanted to step up in the best way we could to help with the demand. We worked with our existing suppliers to source the raw materials necessary to develop the approved formula,” said Joe Vidal, President of Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation.

“Over the past two weeks, the team has moved heaven and earth to make this product happen in a way that meets all regulations in Canada. Health Canada and other federal agencies have been very helpful in expediting this,” said Professor Martin Reaney, a Ministry of Agriculture Strategic Research Program Chair at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Bioriginal manufacturing plant in Saskatoon underwent retrofits to prepare for production of the new substances. Some of the plant changes included a ventilated flammable proof processing area using skylights to provide illumination, pneumatic fillers, a new conveyor system using hydraulic power packs, the installation of true earth grounding to remove static electricity and explosion proof packaging. Bioriginal staff were trained on new safety protocols including procedures on safe handling of flammable liquids.

“The retrofits and renovations to the plant were something we were prepared to do in order to supply our health authorities during this pandemic,” added Vidal. “As a family company we are making every effort to support our local hospitals, clinics, and retail locations in our communities to ensure front line essential workers and the general public have access to certified safety products.”

For over 25 years, Saskatoon-based Bioriginal has been a global leader in delivering complete nutritional solutions to the food and nutraceutical industries, scientifically combining ingredients from all over the world. Bioriginal has facilities in Canada, United States, and Netherlands, developing and distributing a growing line of plant and dairy proteins, plant and marine oils and nutraceutical products to business customers worldwide. The Cooke family of New Brunswick acquired Bioriginal in 2017 through the purchase of Omega Protein Corporation, a leading provider of specialty oils and specialty protein products.

