BridgeAthletic Launches Remote Training Tool for Student Athletes

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BridgeAthletic, the industry’s most advanced high performance training software for coaches and athletes, today announced the launch of a new product which will be free through June 30th, BridgeRemote for schools. The launch comes at an incredibly important time as student athletes across the world have seen their seasons paused or cut short due to COVID-19.

“In the sports community, we woke up a couple weeks ago to a new normal. Seasons and careers were swiftly ended not by buzzer nor finish line, but by public decree, press release and illness. In almost all of the communities that we serve, athletes have now been isolated out of physical contact with their coaches,” says Michael Sharf, founder and CEO of BridgeAthletic.

In light of the changing environment, the new product is particularly impactful as it allows coaches to design, deliver, and track performance training, conditioning and rehabilitation programs remotely through BridgeTracker. Mike Blasquez, Director of Strength and Conditioning at UC Berkeley commented, “When our facilities were shut down this month due to COVID-19, we were able to stay ahead, instantly delivering remote training to our 850 student athletes. We quickly built at-home programs with varying levels of equipment that are viewable immediately on the phones of our student athletes as they shelter in place around the world. Bridge has empowered us to maintain continuity of training through this tough time.”

“Our company culture is centered around excellence in service, and our DNA is in sport,” says Sharf. “Stepping up to serve our communities of coaches and their athletes has never been more core to our mission. We’ve sprinted to heed the calling for affordable solutions to the remote training need.”

BridgeAthletic has partnered on the launch with Phoenix-based EXOS, the world leader in performance training. Within the BridgeRemote for schools offering, EXOS will build training plans and modules that coaches can customize for their athletes’ and teams’ individual needs, all while building on the methodology that EXOS has perfected through years of working with world champions, over 900 NFL draft picks, MVPs, Hall of Famers, Olympic medalists, and more.

“EXOS has always been committed to supporting young athletes and helping our clients achieve their goals and fuel their passions,” says Mark Verstegen, president and founder of EXOS. “We’re honored to be able to help BridgeAthletic launch this product during this time of crisis and support student athletes so they can maintain a sense of normalcy and come through this difficult time stronger than ever.”

For this new product, EXOS performance specialists have built a series of workouts that coaches can deliver to athletes in their homes, all of which focus on using bodyweight or minimal equipment.

BridgeRemote will be available free of charge for school coaches through the end of June, and at discounted rates for educational institutions after that.

Check out the program and sign up for a free trial here.

About BridgeAthletic

BridgeAthletic builds high-performance training tools for coaches, trainers, physical therapists, and athletes at the highest levels of their field. BridgeAthletic’s market-leading platform allows industry practitioners to leverage the power of the cloud and big data to revolutionize the way performance programs are created, delivered, and tracked. Bridge works with over 250 elite organizations including teams across every professional sports league and power 5 NCAA conference, as well as a number of national governing bodies and youth organizations. https://www.bridgeathletic.com/

About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 20 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 4,500 people in over 600 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients including leaders in business, health care and community organizations, and world champions in sports. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com.

Contacts

For Editorial Contact:

Stephanie Gnibus



GMK Communications for BridgeAthletic



stephanie@gmkcommunications.com