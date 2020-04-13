C.H. Robinson First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CHRW #CHRobinson–C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). The results will be released via press release after market close on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. We invite call participants to submit questions in advance of the conference call, and we will respond to as many of the questions as we can in the time allowed. To submit your question(s) in advance of the call, please email adrienne.brausen@chrobinson.com.

Hosting the conference call will be Bob Biesterfeld, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Zechmeister, Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Houghton, Vice President of Corporate Finance.

Presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed at http://investor.chrobinson.com.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing 877-269-7756. International callers dial +1-201-689-7817. The call will be limited to 60 minutes in length.

An audio replay will be available at http://investor.chrobinson.com. An audio replay will also be available by telephone until 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 6 by calling 1-877-660-6853 and dialing the passcode 13701261#. International callers dial +1-201-612-7415.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With nearly $20 billion in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually, we are the world’s largest logistics platform. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 119,000 customers and 78,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

