CBD Oil Has 22 Verified Benefits – The Hempire’s Report

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2020 / Thousands of years ago, ancient doctors and healers all over the world prescribed cannabis to people with different conditions and witnessed the medical benefits firsthand.

With the coming of age, scientists have begun to shed light on how the cannabis Sativa plant and animal chemistry work. Hence, research in CBD and cannabidiol benefits has grown immensely in the past decade.

The FDA recently recommended the approval of Epidiolex, a drug derived from cannabis. In the history of the United States, this is a first. The FDA approval marked the official turn in the fight to make cannabis-derived products legal, although people have been using cannabis-derived products for medicinal purposes.

With the right recommendation, there is no doubt that CBD products and other cannabis-derived products have several benefits to human health. Here are some of the benefits of CBD:

Relieves Pain

A neurologist in epilepsy research pioneer one wrote that there is no more useful medicine to relieve certain kinds of pain than cannabis within our reach. Major ancient civilizations from Asia, through Europe, the Middle East, and the Americans, cannabis was used for pain relief. There is proof that it has been useful for many kinds of pain.

Most people using CBD and cannabis today use it for pain. Over 70 million people in the United States suffer from chronic pain. Pain is defined as chronic when you experience pain for over a hundred days per year.

According to a number of studies, the endocannabinoid system is both peripherally and centrally involved in processing pain signals. Hence, it is crucial that you talk to your physician before using CBD for pain because finding the right dosage is very critical.

We recommend working with a health care practitioner to recommend or prescribe medical marijuana or CBD oil to ensure that the dosage is delivered right.

Helps with Sleep Disorders

In the United States, up to 60 million people suffer from either acute and chronic sleep disorders or insomnia. In most cases, acute sleep disorders tend to resolve on their own, but long-term sleep disorders will severely impact your quality of life, and sometimes prove challenging to treat.

Medications used to treat long-term sleep difficulties come with a host of severe side effects as well as a risk of addiction. A study found that CBD oil produces a reduction in symptoms and severity after starting insomnia treatment. However, there was a fluctuation in the results.

Helps Treat Acne

About 9% of the United States population suffers from this skin condition. Acne tends to vary in intensity and duration. Though the real cause of acne is not known, bacteria, inflammatory responses, and over-production of skin oils are thought to trigger the skin condition.

Studies have found that CBD has an anti-inflammatory effect on sebaceous glands and helps reduce skin oil. Hence, CBD’s ability to reduce inflammation and effectively control the sebaceous glands makes it a viable possible treatment option for acne patients.

Helps with Depression

Depression is a common mental health condition in the United States. When left untreated, depression increases the risk of substance use and puts the person at high risk of suicide attempts and self-harm.

Depression in the workplace is so common that the U.S economy uses more than 2 billion dollars because it is the leading cause of disability and workplace absenteeism worldwide. A combination of talk therapy and medication is used to try and treat depression.

Most people don’t like the side effects that come when using antidepressant medications, and it is also expensive to find a capable, mainstream treatment. Luckily, there have been some promising results on CBD oil treating depression.

CBD oil impacts the brain’s natural neurotransmitter serotonin, the hormone responsible for depression symptoms. CBD oil has shown some antidepressant effects in numerous animal studies.

Helps with Anxiety

Like depression, anxiety is also a common mental health condition in the U.S, affecting about 18% of the adult population annually. But like depression, treatment, talk therapy, and medication for anxiety, and most people don’t like the side effects of anti-anxiety meds.

It is also challenging to find cognitive therapy for anxiety that is fully covered by insurance. It is easier for people to consider CBD oil for anxiety because it is easily accessible and can be found at a low-cost compared to other treatment options.

Compared to anti-anxiety meds, CBD oil doesn’t have distressing side effects. While helping with anxiety, it will also help with other symptoms of anxiety-like insomnia, depression, and increased agitation.

Research has also shown that CBD oil can help relieve social anxiety symptoms and anxiety symptoms experienced by people with PTSD. It also doesn’t have addictive tendencies like anti-anxiety medications.

Bottom Line

According to The Hempire, the FDA has currently approved only one CBD-product, there is growing research on the benefits of CBD. However, before using CBD oil or cannabis-derived products, consult your doctor for the right dosage recommendation. It is also crucial to make sure that CBD is legal in your state. Research and make sure the manufacturer is following local laws and regulations.

