CEO of Next Wave Marketing Ben Deveran is Changing the Game When it Comes to Digital Marketing and Public Relations

WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Within the first Four months of 2020, Next Wave Marketing has doubled in size from their first calendar year in 2019. After doubling Next Waves revenue of $250,000 in year one, Deveran has overcome some major obstacles. Deveran explains, “The biggest challenge with starting an online business is building trust in the MarketPlace. So often people struggle to sell their products and services because they lack social proof and credibility online. It doesn’t matter how great your business may be, without the solutions in place you will struggle to get where you want”.

Deveran encourages individuals who are looking to start their own businesses to seek advice from professionals. He strongly believes that if you have the right mindset when getting into entrepreneurship, that you can accomplish your goals. Deveran reminds new entrepreneurs that, “there are many ups and downs along the way that will come unexpectedly. By maintaining a clear vision, working on yourself daily and accepting/learning from your past you will always prevail. Instead of quitting, take time to rest and process what your problems are”.

In terms of Next Wave Marketing, the company currently focuses on offering streamlined solutions to help people establish their online presence. These solutions range from Social Media Management and Content Creation, to Syndications with SEO indexed publications. Ben credits Next Wave Marketing’s values when it comes to servicing its clients for the success they’ve been able to achieve early on as a company.

Next Wave Marketing is currently in the process of launching a new streamlined service. This service will offer individuals and businesses an affordable way to build their Search Engine Presence, allowing them to control the narrative of what customers see when they are researching online.

