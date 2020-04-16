Channel-Sec 2020 – new date announced

Europe’s leading Channel security event rescheduled for October

[London, 16 April 2020] IT Europa has announced that as a result of the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic Channel-Sec 2020, Europe’s leading security event for the channel, has been rescheduled and will now take place in London on 20 October 2020. Now in its second year, Channel-Sec is designed to help channel organisations keep up to date with evolving customer requirements, the latest technologies and security threats. Channel-Sec 2020 is a high-level conference and networking event that will explore the evolving nature of the security opportunity and challenges facing UK and European Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service providers (MSSPs) and ISVs.

A strong line-up of speakers for the event includes ex-hacker, turned highly respected and sought-after security expert, Cal Leeming who will talk about the weaknesses in many vendor-driven solutions and what channels need to do to keep customers safe. He will also look at the real story around AI in security solutions and expose some of the myths about what it offers.

In other keynotes Rory Duncan, Research Vice President for Cloud Service Providers, IDC will present: Snog, Marry, Avoid: Security Technologies you need… and some you probably don’t – an irreverent but informative look at the technology choices facing the channel – includes audience voting and live feedback. And Tim Jeffcoat, Manager – Sales Engineering, Datto EMEA will present: Criminals have transitioned to as-a-service. It’s time you did too – an examination and demonstration of how a global hack-as-a-service industry is evolving as criminals turn to the Dark Web to get off-the-shelf exploits, malware, and ransomware and some views on what the channel needs to do to mitigate against ransomware attacks.

Among the technology trends examined will be the likely impacts of AI and IoT and the growing importance of managed security services embracing on-premise, cloud and hybrid solutions. Subject areas addressed will include: Latest Security Trends, Application and Endpoint Security, Cyber Security, Data Security, Security as a Service and Compliance.

Channel-Sec 2020 will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on 20 October 2020. UK and European Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Managed Security Service providers and ISVs marketing to end customers wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at www.channel-sec.com

About IT Europa

IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com

For further information contact:

Alan Norman

Tel: +44 (0) 1895 454 604

Email: alan.norman@iteuropa.com

Source: RealWire