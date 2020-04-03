Citizens Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its first quarter 2020 earnings on April 17, 2020. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:

Time: 9:00 am (ET) Dial-in: Individuals may call in by dialing 844-767-5679, conference ID 2469575 Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations. Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 am ET on April 17 through May 17, 2020. Please dial (866)207-1041 and enter access code 3857257. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $165.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Contacts

