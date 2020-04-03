Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Move to Virtual-Only Annual Stockholder Meeting for 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) announced today that as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders solely via an online live webcast.

Virtual Meeting Date and Time: Thursday April 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT



Virtual Meeting Link: www.meetingcenter.io/200135154

Virtual Meeting Password: CFG2020. Please note the password is case sensitive.

Stockholders holding shares as of the close of business on February 25, 2020 are invited to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend the meeting, stockholders will be asked to enter the meeting password (CFG2020) and individual control number which can be found on their proxy card. Stockholders holding shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, must obtain a legal proxy for the meeting from their bank, broker, or nominee and register it in advance with Computershare, our virtual meeting provider, who will issue an individual control number.

Stockholders attending the meeting will be able to vote their shares electronically and submit questions during the virtual event using the directions on the meeting website that day.

For additional information regarding participation in the Annual Meeting including how to register to attend in advance and obtain an individual control number, please see https://investor.citizensbank.com.

Technical assistance will be available for stockholders attending the meeting.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $165.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

