CourtCall Positioned to Assist Courts as They Prepare to Resume Operations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / As Courts prepare to reopen their doors in the coming weeks and months, CourtCall, the company that has served the justice market since 1996, is already in place to assist.

While some courts are looking to the National Center for State Courts, (NCSC), the State Justice Institute (SJI) and national and local bar associations, including the ABA, many of which CourtCall has supported for decades, courts and attorneys who have been using CourtCall are already prepared.

“While courts can and should do their homework, our thousands of satisfied judges and tens of thousands of satisfied attorneys, speak volumes and remind all concerned that CourtCall should be included in any evaluation,” said Bob Alvarado, CourtCall’s CEO. “Courts that are new to remote access must use care as providers new to the market offer temporary free services and shift more work to already busy judges and court staff on platforms that were not built for the legal market,” Alvarado continued. “To our knowledge, none have the virtual courtroom gallery, offer seamless caucus rooms and integrated DocuSign functionality and our browser-based platform does not require downloads. CourtCall does not sell user data.”

CourtCall stands alone as its services are already in place in many of our nation’s courts. Its Traffic Solution has been in operation for years and was discussed in an article in 2017. “The ability to remotely argue traffic infractions that has been available in Fresno, California and DeKalb, Georgia should be made available in all courts as they reopen,” Alvarado said. “The public, courts and law enforcement officers all benefit when traffic infraction trials are handled with no participant being required to travel to a courthouse. Our Traffic Solution is but one of the offerings that distinguish CourtCall from its peers.”

About the Company

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6.000,000 remote appearances. With this objective in mind, CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers’ Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, Courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. Today, CourtCall is the industry leader for conducting remote Court Appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Worldwide. Technologies continue to expand, such that remote Court Appearances can be conducted with audio, video, and when necessary, remote interpretation services. For more information, please call (888) 88-COURT, or visit https://www.courtcall.com The office is located at 6383 Arizona Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90045

