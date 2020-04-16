CXone@home is Expanded to Include Workforce Engagement Suite to Ensure Agent Productivity While Working at Home

Up and running in 48 hours with no charge for 60 days to ensure business continuity, compliance and performance

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE) and the leader in cloud contact center solutions, today announced that its CXone@home offering has been expanded to include the complete suite of workforce engagement and optimization (WFO) capabilities to ensure agents are productive while working from home.

Many organizations that have shifted to work from home now face challenges of engaging and ensuring performance of their newly remote and dispersed workforce, while at the same time the nature and volume of the work is rapidly changing. These same organizations have requested CXone@home to help them deal with these challenges.

The fully integrated, enterprise-grade cloud platform provides contact centers flexibility, speed and the ability to manage costs with a superior alternative to on-premises systems not built for remote work. CXone@home can be up and running in 48 hours and is available with no commitment or contract and is free for 60 days. This next generation of CXone@home is a strong fit for businesses and government agencies to restore full contact center productivity in days.

Benefits of CXone@home include:

Move agents to work from home and continue to seamlessly serve customers across voice and digital channels with Automatic Contact Distributor (ACD), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), chat and email.

with Automatic Contact Distributor (ACD), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), chat and email. Adjust quickly to handle customer demand and easily manage changes in demand with elastic scaling up or down and support for rapid changes to contact flows, IVR dialogs and other operational processes.

in demand with elastic scaling up or down and support for rapid changes to contact flows, IVR dialogs and other operational processes. Restore team productivity and performance with performance goals, remote coaching and monitoring to boost customer satisfaction (CSAT), increase agent engagement, build agent skills and manage performance.

with performance goals, remote coaching and monitoring to boost customer satisfaction (CSAT), increase agent engagement, build agent skills and manage performance. Ensure compliance with voice and screen recording plus quality management analytics as part of the complete suite in the cloud.

with voice and screen recording plus quality management analytics as part of the complete suite in the cloud. Manage staffing and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs), including response to varying volumes and frequent requests for shift changes, with Workforce Management (WFM) as part of the complete CXone cloud contact center platform.

“Almost all businesses and government entities around the globe are dealing with changes in their contact centers due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact. “Contact center leaders are looking for continuity and the ability to serve their customers in a very dynamic environment in their day to day operations. Moving to the cloud with CXone is a fast, reliable and flexible approach with a sustainable and flexible system to address their needs both now and in the long run.”

As the leading cloud platform for contact centers, NICE inContact CXone has a global, geographically redundant cloud infrastructure with built-in elasticity to dynamically scale up or down based on demand. We proactively monitor and continuously forecast demand with reserves for immediate spikes in volume and the ability to add data and storage capacity immediately. Customers can rely on the 99.99% guaranteed availability on our carrier-grade network with global data centers and points of presence (POPs) as well as 24/7/365 network operations monitoring. Contact center agents using NICE inContact CXone are operating in over 100 countries.

