Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2020) – Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended February 29, 2020.

Highlights

Highlights for the quarter include:

Play MPE® launched in Canada starting with Universal Music Canada in late January;

Play MPE® platform improvements include sending side translations into Spanish, German, Japanese and French and recipient side improvements to song discovery and ease of use; and

Play MPE® business development group restructured including the hiring of a new director of business development.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

In the Company’s slowest seasonal quarter ending February 29, 2020, Play MPE® revenue fell by approximately $57,000, due to the timing of contract renewal negotiations. Global Play MPE® independent label revenue continues to increase.

“During the quarter we started to see the results of investments into product development with two significant releases for the Play MPE® platform.” said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. “Play MPE® continues to be the most advanced platform and these releases will assist in the expansion of Play MPE® into new markets. The Company saw a significant step during the quarter with the start of the expansion into Canada.”

The Company commenced a stock repurchase program in September 2019, resulting in market purchases to April 12, 2020 of 550,140 shares (representing 5% of shares outstanding as of August 31, 2019) for a total cost of $533,223 USD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited

Three Months

Ended

February 29,

2020

Three Months

Ended

February 28,

2019 Three Months Ended

February 29,

2020

Three Months

Ended

February 28,

2019 $ $ $

$ Service Revenue 806,729

879,364 1,852,585

1,863,383



Cost of revenue



Hosting costs 15,839

29,251 42,456

59,208 Internal engineering support 6,516

6,916 13,363

14,287 Customer support 36,351

28,030 75,722

56,277 Third party and transactions costs 10,414

9,415 22,861

20,010 69,120

73,612 154,402

149,782 Gross Margin 737,609

805,752 1,698,183

1,713,601



Operating expenses



General and administrative 216,094

206,203 435,597

396,864 Sales and marketing 362,400

222,746 646,156

433,392 Product development 287,752

282,895 607,726

555,056 Depreciation and amortization 35,478

19,711 67,550

40,335 901,724

731,555 1,757,029

1,425,647 Income (loss) from operations (164,115 ) 74,197 (58,846 ) 287,954 Other income



Interest income 8,110

6,522 14,477

12,921 Other income 674

– 696

34 Net income (loss) (155,331 ) 80,719 (43,673 ) 300,909



Other comprehensive income (loss)



Foreign currency translation adjustments (15,108 ) 29,232 (13,556 ) (19,853 ) Total comprehensive income (loss)

(170,439 ) 109,951 (57,229 ) 281,056



Net income (loss) per common share,



basic and diluted (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) 0.03



Weighted average common shares outstanding:



Basic and diluted 10,629,438

11,002,775 10,665,834 11,002,775

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

As at, February 29,

August 31, 2020

2019 $

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents 1,050,177

2,512,138 Short-term investments 1,129,382

380,056 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for

doubtful accounts of $9,853 [August 31, 2019 – $10,106] 567,916

332,271 Other receivables 9,825

14,240 Prepaid expenses 69,965

77,067 Total current assets 2,827,265

3,315,772 Deposits 33,472

33,716 Property and equipment, net 238,934

260,907 Intangible assets, net 21,184

24,695 Right of use asset 501,483

– Total assets 3,622,338

3,635,090

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable 246,156

132,451 Accrued liabilities 256,679

303,470 Deferred leasehold inducement –

46,774 Deferred revenue 7,014

23,388 Current portion of operating lease liability 219,894

– Total current liabilities 729,743

506,083 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 333,407

– Total liabilities 1,063,150

506,083

Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity

Common stock, par value $0.001

Authorized: 20,000,000 shares

Issued and outstanding: 10,450,656 shares

[August 31, 2019 – issued and outstanding 11,000,796 shares] 10,451

11,001 Additional paid-in capital 9,338,308

9,850,348 Accumulated deficit (6,384,156 ) (6,340,483 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (405,415 ) (391,859 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,559,188

3,129,007 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 3,622,338

3,635,090





About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

