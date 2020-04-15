Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2020) – Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended February 29, 2020.

Highlights

Highlights for the quarter include:

  • Play MPE® launched in Canada starting with Universal Music Canada in late January;
  • Play MPE® platform improvements include sending side translations into Spanish, German, Japanese and French and recipient side improvements to song discovery and ease of use; and
  • Play MPE® business development group restructured including the hiring of a new director of business development.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

In the Company’s slowest seasonal quarter ending February 29, 2020, Play MPE® revenue fell by approximately $57,000, due to the timing of contract renewal negotiations. Global Play MPE® independent label revenue continues to increase.

“During the quarter we started to see the results of investments into product development with two significant releases for the Play MPE® platform.” said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. “Play MPE® continues to be the most advanced platform and these releases will assist in the expansion of Play MPE® into new markets. The Company saw a significant step during the quarter with the start of the expansion into Canada.”

The Company commenced a stock repurchase program in September 2019, resulting in market purchases to April 12, 2020 of 550,140 shares (representing 5% of shares outstanding as of August 31, 2019) for a total cost of $533,223 USD.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on April 15, 2020, to further discuss its fiscal 2020 first quarter results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 15660597. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny’s corporate site at https://investors.dsny.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited

Three Months
Ended
February 29,
2020
Three Months
Ended
February 28,
2019		 Three Months Ended
February 29,
2020
Three Months
Ended
February 28,
2019
   $    $ $
   $  
Service Revenue  806,729
879,364 1,852,585
1,863,383

 
 
Cost of revenue
 
 
Hosting costs 15,839
29,251 42,456
59,208
Internal engineering support 6,516
6,916 13,363
14,287
Customer support 36,351
28,030 75,722
56,277
Third party and transactions costs 10,414
9,415 22,861
20,010
  69,120
73,612 154,402
149,782
               
Gross Margin 737,609
805,752 1,698,183
1,713,601
 
   
 
Operating expenses   
   
 
General and administrative  216,094
206,203 435,597
396,864
Sales and marketing 362,400
222,746 646,156
433,392
Product development 287,752
282,895 607,726
555,056
Depreciation and amortization 35,478
19,711 67,550
40,335
  901,724
731,555 1,757,029
1,425,647
Income (loss) from operations (164,115 ) 74,197 (58,846 ) 287,954
               
Other income  
   
 
Interest income 8,110
6,522 14,477
12,921
Other income 674
696
34
Net income (loss) (155,331 ) 80,719 (43,673 ) 300,909
 
   
 
Other comprehensive income (loss)  
   
 
Foreign currency translation adjustments (15,108 ) 29,232 (13,556 ) (19,853 )
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)
 (170,439 ) 109,951 (57,229 ) 281,056
 
   
 
Net income (loss) per common share,   
   
 
  basic and diluted (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) 0.03
 
   
 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
   
 
  Basic and diluted 10,629,438
11,002,775 10,665,834 11,002,775

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

As at, February 29,
August 31,
2020
2019
  $
$

 
ASSETS
 
Current
 
Cash and cash equivalents 1,050,177
2,512,138
Short-term investments 1,129,382
380,056
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for  
 
doubtful accounts of $9,853 [August 31, 2019 – $10,106]  567,916
332,271
Other receivables 9,825
14,240
Prepaid expenses 69,965
77,067
Total current assets 2,827,265
3,315,772
Deposits 33,472
33,716
Property and equipment, net 238,934
260,907
Intangible assets, net 21,184
24,695
Right of use asset 501,483
Total assets 3,622,338
3,635,090
 
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
 
Current  
 
Accounts payable 246,156
132,451
Accrued liabilities 256,679
303,470
Deferred leasehold inducement
46,774
Deferred revenue 7,014
23,388
Current portion of operating lease liability 219,894
Total current liabilities 729,743
506,083
Operating lease liability, net of current portion 333,407
Total liabilities 1,063,150
506,083
 
 
Commitments and contingencies

        
Stockholders’ equity  
 
Common stock, par value $0.001  
 
Authorized: 20,000,000 shares  
 
Issued and outstanding: 10,450,656 shares  
 
  [August 31, 2019 – issued and outstanding 11,000,796 shares] 10,451
11,001
Additional paid-in capital 9,338,308
9,850,348
Accumulated deficit (6,384,156 ) (6,340,483 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (405,415 ) (391,859 )
Total stockholders’ equity  2,559,188
3,129,007
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 3,622,338
3,635,090

 


About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54479

More Stories

EnerDynamic’s Partner Axia Unvails Medical Isolation Studio for Covid 19 Patients

Skeena Closes C$33 Million Private Placement

CerSci Therapeutics Provides Clinical and Corporate Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Jozef Opdeweegh on the Roles of Analysis and Creativity in Business Innovation

Bioriginal producing BioTide sanitizers for health authorities and retailers

You may have missed

EnerDynamic’s Partner Axia Unvails Medical Isolation Studio for Covid 19 Patients

Skeena Closes C$33 Million Private Placement

CerSci Therapeutics Provides Clinical and Corporate Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Jozef Opdeweegh on the Roles of Analysis and Creativity in Business Innovation

error: Content is protected !!