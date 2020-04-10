Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders Until April 23, 2020

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“Diamond Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DEAC) today announced that it has adjourned its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) in connection with its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings”) and SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The Special Meeting, initially called for April 9, 2020, will reconvene at 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on April 23, 2020. Stockholders will be able to attend, vote and examine the list of Diamond Eagle stockholders at the Special Meeting by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/diamondeagleacquisitioncorp/sm2020 and entering the control number found on their proxy card. In connection with the adjournment, the Company is extending the deadline for the Company’s stockholders to exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination to 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 22, 2020. The record date for the Special Meeting has not changed. Holders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on March 20, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting and any adjournments or postponements of the Special Meeting.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a U.S.-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with offerings that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and founded in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings’ daily fantasy product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. Launched in 2018, DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major national and global sports, and currently operates pursuant to state regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL and PGA Tour as well as an Authorized Gaming Operator of the MLB, NBA and XFL.

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with more than 1,200 employees in 10 offices worldwide. Since 2007, the group has developed the industry’s most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in more than 15 regulated territories. SBTech’s clients include many of the world’s premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casinos, horse racing companies, and iGaming start-ups. The group supplies highly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for exceptional configurability and the quickest route to market, complemented by proven business intelligence and reporting capabilities. The SBTech offering includes its seamless sportsbook, Chameleon360 igaming platform, managed services, on-property sportsbook and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all online, mobile and retail channels. Supported by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, acquisition and CRM, and the highest standards of regulatory compliance, SBTech’s partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and record revenues.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Founded by media executive Jeff Sagansky and founding investor Harry Sloan, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

