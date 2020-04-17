Dustin DeFrates is Helping Real Estate Investors and Realtors By Providing Specialized Services Through Geopoint Data and The Call Gurus

With Geopoint Data and The Call Gurus, Dustin DeFrates delivers cutting edge data & communication technology to Real Estate professionals that want to 10X lead conversion.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Many industries have been forced to evolve as technology changes the world around us. Successful businesses have had to adapt new tools to grow and scale. In this new economy, business leaders have the opportunity to reduce marketing expenses significantly by using data to target the consumer they are looking to serve.

After two decades serving the real estate industry, Dustin DeFrates tackles the technological shift in marketing headon by providing specialized data & TCPA compliant communications services through Geopoint Data and The Call Gurus. Dustin built his real estate portfolio, brokerage & property management company using these tools and he is now passionate about teaching real estate professionals how to increase lead flow & conversion.

“I was born and raised in Chicago, where I got the real estate bug early, at just 6 years old while painting the family rental property. I re-discovered real estate at an internship and transferred to the University of Illinois business school for a finance degree with a specialization in commercial real estate.” Dustin says.

Dustin moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 2003 anticipating a residential market boom. He flipped hundreds of houses and to date has built 77 apartments, condos and single family homes. He assumed a market crash back in 2006, and was able to pull all his partner’s capital from the market and drop out prior to the recession.

“I became a licensed realtor in 2008 and within two years ended up negotiating over 140 short sales, saving homeowners from foreclosure. Between 2010 and 2012, I bought 100 homes in the Phoenix Metropolitan area, and with the help of my brother, I gut-remodeled them all.” Dustin recalls.

Today, Dustin runs The Defrates Group, a managing and equity partner in four family office portfolios with a market valuation of 17MM, and is on a mission to own a thousand houses through rolling his portfolio and bringing on new and exciting partnerships. After stabilizing a brokerage, the ongoing portfolio roll (1031X) and the associated construction and property management, DeFrates co-founded Geopoint Data and The Call Gurus.

Geopoint Data is one of the leading homeowner stacked data applications out there. They warehouse the purchase and sale records of over 130MM residential homes across the US, as well as hundreds of millions of cell phones, landlines and email addresses. They maintain & layer 9 separate consumer, demographic, phone & property files. Additionally, Geopoint is able to tell whether a property is vacant or occupied, by a tenant or the homeowner. They know the property’s characteristics and sale information, along with a rich array of demographics on the homeowner including: owner’s age, kids’ age, income, net worth, empty nesters, senior in household, senior with two stories, syndicated credit score and much more.

“We stack and layer data on top of itself to help narrow a target audience of homeowners most likely to sell their home. We maintain data systems especially relating to the three D’s: Death, Divorce & Dissolution, including occupant traits like upward or downward trajectory in life, job transfers, empty nesters & so many more to determine which homeowners across the US are most likely to move associated with physical, financial or familial distress.” Dustin explains.

Using national data systems, algorithms, an omni-channel communication system and a contact center in the Silicon Valley of Mexico (Guadalajara), Dustin and his team have the unique ability to help real estate professionals uncover off-market home sellers utilizing the specialized services of ​Geopoint Data.

On the other hand, The Call Gurus provides specialized lead generation, qualification & customer support, which supports their client’s sales & customer communication.

By being able to identify a gap in marketing for real estate professionals and filling it with creative and innovative solutions, Dustin is giving real estate professionals the tools they need to take their businesses to the next level in these uncertain times.

“Geopoint Data and The Call Gurus are the necessary evolution from local business practices. Local businesses must use the same cutting edge data and communication technology all the national companies use. We prioritized the collection of homeowner data and put the very best in communication technology into our real estate professionals hands. I want to help people build their business using the same resources I created and used to grow my business.” DeFrates states.

Dustin is passionate and committed to providing cutting edge data, lead generation and communication services for real estate investors and Realtors across the States.

To find out more about Dustin DeFrates’ innovative and specialized services, as well as about his real estate portfolio, go here.

