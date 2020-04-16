Early Warning Report – Shares of Canadabis Capital Corp

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Take over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of CanadaBis Capital Inc. (“CanadaBis”).

On April 15, 2020, Travis and Kimberley McIntyre (“McIntyre’s”), jointly disposed of 4,401,329 Common shares of CanadaBis at $0.05 per share for proceeds of $220,066. Prior to the disposition, the McIntyre’s held 78,260,200 common shares or 63.5% of the issued and outstanding share of CanadaBis. Following the disposition, the McIntyre’s held 73,858,871 common shares or 60% of the issued and outstanding shares of CanadaBis. The McIntyre’s may in the future acquire additional shares for investment purposes or decrease their beneficial ownership of the securities of CanadaBis.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on CanadaBis Capital Corp.’s Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Travis and Kimberley McIntyre

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/585306/Early-Warning-Report-Shares-of-Canadabis-Capital-Corp

More Stories

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Announces that 2020 Shareholders Meeting Changed to Virtual Format on April 30th at 4 pm

Early Warning Report – Shares of CanadaBis Capital Corp

Stabilis Energy Announces Date of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Meet The Top Entrepreneurs Who Are Making A Difference In Their Industries

Redishred Capital Corp. (“Redishred”) to Announce 4th Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results on Investor Conference Call

Samsung and Xilinx Team Up for Worldwide 5G Commercial Deployments

You may have missed

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Announces that 2020 Shareholders Meeting Changed to Virtual Format on April 30th at 4 pm

Early Warning Report – Shares of Canadabis Capital Corp

Early Warning Report – Shares of CanadaBis Capital Corp

Stabilis Energy Announces Date of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Meet The Top Entrepreneurs Who Are Making A Difference In Their Industries

error: Content is protected !!