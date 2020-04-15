Eskay Updates Website and Provides Update on Exploration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Eskay Mining Corp. (“Eskay” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESK)(OTCPINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that the Company’s new website, found at www.eskaymining.com, has been launched. The Website includes a Presentation by Dr. John DeDecker discussing the exploration potential of the Company’s SIB property. Dr. DeDecker (Ph.D. Geology, Colorado School of Mines) is a key member of the Company’s exploration team, and as announced on October 16, 2019, he has been undertaking post-doctorate study related to geochemical vectoring exploring for ore deposits. In particular, his research relates to precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulfide (“VMS“) deposits such as those being targeted by Eskay on its extensive SIB property, which lies immediately adjacent to the Eskay Creek mine property, an extremely high-grade Au-Ag-rich VMS deposit that yielded 3.7 million oz Au at a grade of approximately 45 grams per tonne (“gpt”) Au and 162 million oz Ag at a grade of approximately 2,100 gpt Ag. Dr. DeDecker has been working with Eskay’s geological team to generate a holistic model of the property with the aim of identifying the highest priority targets for follow-up fieldwork and likely drill testing in 2020. In the Presentation, Dr. DeDecker discusses his work at length, including his potentially “game-changing” new interpretation of the geology at SIB, with its possibly profound implications for exploration.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting turmoil in financial markets, Eskay is currently evaluating the level of work it anticipates undertaking during the coming field season. Some activities, including drilling, may be delayed until the 2021 exploration season. As the Company assesses the situation more fully over the next few weeks, it will keep the market apprised of its plans.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., the Company’s technical adviser, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release including the Presentation and the Website.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the “Golden Triangle,” approximately 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

