EuMentis Therapeutics Inc. To Present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

Presentation with live audio webcast on Thursday, April 23 at 1:30 PM ET, immediately followed by an interactive Q&A session

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / EuMentis Therapeutics Inc. (“EuMentis” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurological diseases, today announced that Mark Tepper, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EuMentis will present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at 1:30 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Virtual Investor Summit website. Immediately following the presentation, Drs. Tepper and Randall Marshall, MD, EuMentis Chief Medical Officer, will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorsummit.com and for more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com.

About Virtual Investor Summit

The Virtual Investor Summit is an online platform that offers both public and private companies, across multiple industries the ability to stay active and engaged with the investment community. Our inaugural summit on April 22-23, 2020 will feature company webcast presentations followed by a virtual, interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. Interested participants also have the ability to request one-on-one calls with a featured company. For more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com.

About EuMentis Therapeutics Inc.

EuMentis Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies to treat high value neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s lead program, EM-036, is a nitro-aminoadamantane N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of multiple CNS diseases including Alzheimer’s Disease and Autism-Spectrum Disorders. Preclinical data to date demonstrate significant improvement in efficacy of EM-036 over memantine in Autism-Spectrum Disorder and Alzheimer’s Disease models with no safety issues. The Company plans to submit its IND filing and commence a Phase 1 study of EM-036 in early 2021. EuMentis is also expanding its pipeline through ongoing business development activities aimed at acquiring new clinical assets to treat high unmet neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company’s product development, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. The Company has made every reasonable effort to ensure the information and assumptions on which these statements are based are current, reasonable and complete. However, a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, affect the Company’s operations, performance, business strategy and results and there can be no assurances that the Company’s actual results will not differ materially from those indicated herein. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC.

(833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

Mark Tepper, Ph.D.

EuMentis Therapeutics Inc., President and CEO

617-413-3020

mtepper@eumentistx.com

SOURCE: EuMentis Therapeutics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585026/EuMentis-Therapeutics-Inc-To-Present-at-the-April-2020-Virtual-Investor-Summit