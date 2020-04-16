EWN Partners with Learning Platform to Host Live Distance Training

DECATUR, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Energy Worldnet (EWN) successfully piloted its first-ever distance-based instructor-led training, led by Claude McKee, Compliance Manager, and one of EWN’s classroom trainers. Previously, EWN offered its instructor-led trainings face-to-face – either at its Decatur, TX headquarters, or onsite at a client or regional location.

The addition of distance-based instruction reinforces EWN’s longtime commitment to delivering convenient, industry-leading trainings for its US- and South America-based clients while continuing to focus on uncompromised quality. A distance-based option is a welcome addition to EWN’s existing training delivery methods, which includes multiple full- and half-day face-to-face trainings, and a library of over 600 computer-based regulatory trainings.

EWN’s entry into the distance-based learning arena comes after months of preparation. “We knew this was the direction we wanted to go, but we recognized that we first needed to have all the technological resources in place to do it well,” remarked Matt Joiner, Vice President of EWN’s Education Team. “We needed online tools that would allow us to deliver training effectively, assess trainee engagement, allow for real-time trainer-trainee interaction, and securely proctor examinations.” “We took the time to prepare our experienced trainers to adapt to a new way of teaching. We recognized that our goal had to be focused on locating a user-friendly solution that would enhance established training outcomes,” said Crystal Stromberg, EWN’s Education Manager. Joiner concluded, “We agreed that a simple videoconference software would not be sufficient, so we researched and selected a learning-based virtual classroom platform that included the accountability measures required of our industry, each of which will positively serve our clients and will help to ensure their safety.”

Ultimately, the scheduling of this rollout was very timely, given recent changes in the number of individuals working remotely. “We have always been an innovative, responsive company,” said Mayra Maese, EWN’s Executive Vice President. “Adding real-time distance-based instruction as an option for our clients – especially at a time when they are working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic – signals our enduring dedication to putting clients first. That’s part of what defines us and sets us apart.”

Currently, EWN has scheduled multiple four-hour distance-based Master Evaluator Certificate Program (MECP) Recertification Trainings designed for individuals who have already completed EWN’s initial eight-hour MECP training in the past and are coming up for renewal. Existing clients who wish to register for an upcoming distance-based MECP Recertification Training can visit https://www.energyworldnet.com/ilt or can contact their EWN Client Success Representative for registration information, dates, and times.

Energy Worldnet provides training, evaluations, records management, compliance management, and consulting services to the energy industry. Based in Decatur, Texas, EWN supports training and compliance requirements for clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

