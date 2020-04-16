FashionTIY Emerges as the Most Trusted Wholesale Platform for wholesalers and retailers

FashionTIY is a super factory wholesale platform with a multi-category that provides professional services to small and medium enterprises all over the world; It is dedicated to helping small and medium enterprises around the world to achieve low-cost procurement; Since its inception in 2016, it has become the preferred supplier for more than 20,000 small and medium-sized enterprises and is widely welcomed in the North American and European markets; The company has become the most competitive one-stop procurement platform for small and medium-sized enterprises on the Internet.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / In recent years, due to the rise of cross-border e-commerce and international logistics, global cross-border trade is becoming lighter and lighter. More and more small and medium-sized enterprises are entering this field and benefiting from it. By the beginning of 2020, the number of stores on the Shopify platform has exceeded 1 million, while the number of stores on platforms such as Amazon, eBay, AliExpress and Wish is also on the rise.

To obtain stable profits and customers, the most important thing for sellers is to ensure competitive prices and stable product quality. However, due to the information asymmetry between factories and terminal sellers, it is difficult for most small and medium-sized wholesalers and retailers to directly obtain cost-effective products. That’s why FashionTIY was founded.

Founder Tony registered FashionTIY in Delaware in 2016. Over the past few years, the company has grown by leaps and bounds and gained popularity in the North American and European markets. Tony said that 90 percent of the platform’s purchases last 6 months were from small and medium wholesalers and retailers with a monthly purchase amount between $2,000 and $5,000. The platform is rich in products to meet the purchase needs of customers.

Unlike buying products on platforms such as Amazon, AliExpress, and Wish, FashionTIY has hundreds of thousands of products, all of which are purchased in one-stop, one payment and one order delivery. For most importers of small and medium-sized enterprises who are new to the cross-border procurement field or have little experience in procurement, this mode effectively solves problems such as multiple payments for purchase from different stores, disordered receipt of goods, and difficulty in checking.

On FashionTIY, things are much easier. Customers only need to choose the required products, quality, price, packaging and transportation, the platform will help customers solve everything. Thousands of clients consider FashionTIY as their ideal business partner to help them grow their business.

With a large number of suppliers going out of business this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, FashionTIY has launched a specialist program to help global small and medium-sized enterprises find reliable producers in countries such as China and India.

Jessica B, who runs a pet store in Florida, was one of the early beneficiaries. She had been selling her brand of pet products, and the outbreak shut down her original supplier. She contacted FashionTIY in early March for help, and by April 2, she had received her first batch of products, which were of the same quality but at a lower price.

FashionTIY has signed contracts with thousands of factories, hundreds of thousands of models are updated daily, and all of them carry out factory wholesale prices. Flexible quantity and price intervals, and one-time shipping cost not only reduce inventory pressure but also benefit cash flow.

CONTACT:

Company Name: FashionTIY

Contact person: Tony L

Email address: tiy@fashiontiy.com

Web: https://www.fashiontiy.com

FAQ: https://docs.fashiontiy.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fashiontiy.inc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fashiontiy

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/fashiontiy

SOURCE: FashionTIY

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585327/FashionTIY-Emerges-as-the-Most-Trusted-Wholesale-Platform-for-wholesalers-and-retailers