Findit Featured Member American Craftsman Renovations Offers Handyman Repairs and Home Improvements in Savannah Georgia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2020 / Findit®, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit member American Craftsman Renovations, who provides professional handyman repair services as well as home improvements in Savannah GA to homeowners looking to tackle their home repair and improvement projects.

American Craftsman Renovations is a professional general contractor in Savannah Georgia that provides a wide range of home improvement and repair services to homeowners including: residential remodeling, restoration and renovations as well as handyman repair services that include plumbing installation and replacement, exterior fascia services, drywall repairs, siding and roof repairs and more. They also offer custom home improvement services to help you enhance your home with the features you have been looking for.

Findit has provided online marketing services to American Craftsman Renovations since March of 2014. The services Findit provides American Craftsman Renovations includes content creation and social network marketing to increase the overall online presence of American Craftsman Renovations in search engines and on social networking sites. They have claimed 32 Findit Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. Each of the names represents a town that American Craftsman Renovations provides home repair and renovation services in along with the type of service that they provide. The content that is created under these Findit names match the keywords they are trying to increase overall exposure for in search engines. Recently, American Craftsman Renovations added two new URLs to cover their latest offerings to homeowners which includes handyman repair services and home improvements in Savannah. The addition of these URLs is to help them begin indexing in search engines for those newest keywords.

Other general contractors and service providers can claim their name on Findit to improve their indexing in search results under the keywords describing the services they provide. Visit the Claim Your Name page on Findit to reserve your name(s) today.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XcHFZ43qLk

Visit American Craftsman Renovations on Findit On Their Newest Findit Pages

Savannah Handyman Repairs

Home Improvements Savannah Georgia

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, “With many people at home right now finding that they have extra time on their hands, a lot of people are looking to tackle their home improvement and repair projects. We wanted to highlight American Craftsman Renovations that is local to Savannah Georgia so that homeowners in Savannah who are in need of assistance can find a general contractor who can potentially help them with their improvement projects.

Homeowners in Savannah Georgia that are looking to accomplish their home repairs and improvements while they may be at home can schedule these services with American Craftsman Renovations. As a full service general contractor in Savannah GA, American Craftsman Renovations is well suited to handle even the most complex repairs and home improvements that you need at your home.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2CDglEAEY8

About American Craftsman Renovations

American Craftsman Renovations is a residential general contracting outfit with an intense focus on client relationships. The most important thing we build is a life- long relationship with our clients. It begins with our respect of our client’s families, homes and the investment that they have chosen to make their homes a functional work of art. In return our clients recognize that we are skilled craftsmen that take pride in our work and appreciate the opportunity given us to provide for our respective families. These basic premises allow for harmonious relationships and beautiful finished work that will last long after a particular project is completed.

We make use of new technological advances in new materials as well as the tried and true practices and materials that have been working for hundreds of years. All of this combined gives our clients the best value in the market and quality that is second to none. We are thankful for the many friends that we have made and look forward to making many more in the future.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

