Findit Featured Member NutraCap Labs Helps Individuals Launch Private Label Supplement Lines from Home

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit member NutraCap Labs, a premier private label supplements manufacturer offering custom supplement formulation services. NutraCap Labs is working with individuals to help them launch private label supplement lines while they may be at home.

NutraCap Labs is a premier custom formulation supplement manufacturer located in Norcross Georgia. They have over 300k square feet of high quality materials and heavy machinery that enables them to offer industry best lead times and low bottle minimums on completely custom supplements. Unlike many online brokers who claim to be manufacturers, NutraCap Labs really is one and they offer tours of their state of the art facility in Norcross, GA by appointment. Moreover, because of their extensive collection of standard and exotic materials, they are able to produce your products with just a 5 week lead time.

Findit provides online marketing services to NutraCap Labs through social media marketing to help increase overall online presence and exposure in search engines for the keywords corresponding to the services they provide. This is done through NutraCap Labs Findit URLs that they have claimed using Findit’s Claim Your Name Tool. To date, NutraCap Labs has claimed 7 Findit Names. Each of the names represents keywords or phrases that NutraCap Labs is looking to gain exposure for in search engines. The type of content that is created includes picture galleries, video production, social network marketing and sharing to various social sites, right now status updates through their Findit Urls and more.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, “We wanted to highlight NutraCap Labs during this time while many people are still at home. With NutraCap Labs up and running with business as usual, they can help individuals who are at home get started on their very own private label supplements right now. Individuals may be looking for additional ways to generate revenue and with downtime on their hands, it can be a great time to launch their private label supplement business.

Get in touch with NutraCap Labs today to start your own private label supplement line with them.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About NutraCap Labs

NutraCap Labs’ mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality products and an industry-best customer service experience. Based in Atlanta, GA, NutraCap Labs is a manufacturer of Nutraceuticals/Dietary Supplements and we are experiencing explosive growth. As a GMP compliant and an FDA registered company, we specialize in encapsulation manufacturing, sports nutrition and raw health powders, product formulation, brand design and distribution. Private Label manufacturing is the fastest growing sector of our business and our biggest strength due to the relationships we have built with our customers.

Our goal at NutraCap Labs is to partner with our customers to create the best products possible through custom formulation, in-house label design and other services that we offer. Additionally, through our sister company, Active Sports Distribution, we market and sell some of the health and fitness industry’s most popular supplements to retail stores worldwide. With the Nutraceutical industry approaching $85 billion annually, we are excited to become a leader in this arena. Our experienced management team is committed to bringing ethics and professionalism to the forefront of the industry.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

