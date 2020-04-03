Five9 Launches FastTrack Program Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Five9 Intelligent Contact Center Offers Reliable, Scalable and Affordable Work From Home Solutions

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), the leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the launch of the Five9 FastTrack Program to help enterprises quickly transition to a safe and reliable work from home contact center solution as COVID-19 continues to push businesses to a remote work model.

“Five9 is proud to launch our Five9 FastTrack program to deliver unwavering support to businesses, their customers and their employees,” said Dan Burkland, Five9 President. “Our sales and services teams are committed to rapidly deploying contact center agents to the cloud with our all-in-one work from home solution – allowing people to keep working, stay connected and be safe.”

With the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, enterprises are prepared to meet service level agreements and allow core business functions to operate efficiently while protecting the health and well-being of their customer support teams.

The Five9 FastTrack Program offers:

Rapid remote implementation and deployment in as little as 48 hours.

Affordable monthly pricing on monthly reoccurring charges and license fees.

Flexible contracts allowing for expedited ramp up and ability to scale back down to normal levels without contract changes.

Seamless Zoom Phone integration.

“Five9 gives us control and the ability to communicate with customers no matter where the agent might sit,” said Rebecca Arwood, Director of Customer Service at Under Armour.

Existing Five9 customers were able to easily move to a work from home model. Five9 has already assisted tens of thousands of agents transition to remote work and continue to deliver uninterrupted service to their customers during these trying times.

To learn more about the Five9 FastTrack program, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

Contacts

Five9



Kendall Taylor



925-231-2196



kendall.taylor@five9.com