Fortune 100 Healthcare Company Moves Thousands of Seats to Talkdesk Cloud for Business Continuity, Shifts Agents to Work From Home in Hours

New healthcare customer joins other Fortune 100 and Global 500 companies from wide range of industries to leverage Talkdesk cloud solutions for business continuity through COVID-19

Company moves nearly 1,500 agents to work from home on Talkdesk within hours

Talkdesk completes full contact center implementation in five days

The move to Talkdesk will save customer an estimated $3 million dollars in annual operational costs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS—Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced a leader in the healthcare industry chose Talkdesk to support its customer service operations. Due to social distancing recommendations to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company sought a solution for its immediate need to move nearly 1,500 agents to work remotely. Within hours, Talkdesk was able to transition all agents to work from home through Talkdesk Business Continuity™ solutions. The full implementation of Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center™ was completed in less than one week. This leading healthcare company, with offices throughout the United States, regularly adds more than 3,000 seasonal agents during each year. Talkdesk cloud scalability will make the process of scaling services up and down to meet changing call volume simple and seamless.

Through a combination of Business Continuity solutions, Talkdesk’s new customer is able to maintain its high level of customer service while providing a safe and healthy work environment for its employees. With Talkdesk Now™, the company’s contact center was deployed in the cloud within 24 hours and agents began immediately working from home with Talkdesk Mobile Agent™ which converts any mobile device into an agent call desk. The speed at which Talkdesk can move customers’ contact centers to the cloud is unmatched in the industry. Whether seat numbers are ten or ten thousand, the powerful simplicity of Talkdesk allows agents to be fully operational and supporting customers in hours instead of days or weeks.

Talkdesk’s new customer struggled with a complicated combination of aging on-premises systems for its customer service operations. The collection of disparate systems led to widespread inefficiencies and inadequate reporting to identify and correct problem areas. With robust Workforce Engagement Management tools from Talkdesk, the company will have real-time access to actionable business intelligence to make immediate and informed improvement decisions. By shifting to one comprehensive contact center solution from Talkdesk, the company will save an estimate of $3 million dollars in annual operational cost.

“In the face of a rapidly evolving global health crisis, maintaining business continuity in the contact center has never been more important,” said Talkdesk, chief executive officer, Tiago Paiva. “Talkdesk Business Continuity solutions offer fast and easy transitions to the cloud, enabling companies to comply with social distancing recommendations by shifting agents to work-from-home environments, providing staff safety and boosting customer confidence.”

